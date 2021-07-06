Don't Miss Your Chance to Save During Viberg's Friends and Family Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

A family-owned business for three generations, the Canadian craftsmen at Viberg have been making some of the most hard-wearing work boots you can buy for 90 years. It is hard to overstate just how durable these boots are, but they also happen to be particularly handsome if you aren't going to be wearing them for work. While they are fairly expensive, now happens to be the first time the brand has ever offered a discount on first-quality, online-exclusive boots and shoes.

During the Friends and Family sale, you can pick up a number of Viberg's styles for around $100 off, savings you don't normally see on boots like these. The highlight is probably the most popular boot, the Service Boot, but you can also pick up a pair of Chelsea boots, the brand's take on 1970s trainers or a handful of other options.

