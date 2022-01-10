Need a New Pocket Knife? These Kershaws Are up to 58% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Founded all the way back in 1974 and with a history of collaborations that include top-tier designers like Rick Hinderer, Ken Onion, Ernest Emerson, and legions more, Kershaw is one of the most trusted names in everyday carry pocket knives. And while their blades are typically on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, they're even more enticing at Woot's Kershaw knives sale. And that makes this the perfect opportunity to give your daily haul a refresh.

Kershaw Comeback Folding Knife Kershaw woot.com SAVE NOW

There's a handful of great knives with discounts of up to 58 percent off during this sale, any of which would make a great addition to your EDC loadout. Highlights include the sci-fi-inspired Parsec, which is down to $34 from $65, as well as the sleek and minimalist Comeback, down to just $30 from $70. Better still, Woot is offering an additional $4 for Amazon Prime members, making the savings even better. These deals are so good, in fact, that they're almost certain to sell out, so you'd better act quickly.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io