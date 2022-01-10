Need a New Pocket Knife? These Kershaws Are up to 58% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Founded all the way back in 1974 and with a history of collaborations that include top-tier designers like Rick Hinderer, Ken Onion, Ernest Emerson, and legions more, Kershaw is one of the most trusted names in everyday carry pocket knives. And while their blades are typically on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, they're even more enticing at Woot's Kershaw knives sale. And that makes this the perfect opportunity to give your daily haul a refresh.
There's a handful of great knives with discounts of up to 58 percent off during this sale, any of which would make a great addition to your EDC loadout. Highlights include the sci-fi-inspired Parsec, which is down to $34 from $65, as well as the sleek and minimalist Comeback, down to just $30 from $70. Better still, Woot is offering an additional $4 for Amazon Prime members, making the savings even better. These deals are so good, in fact, that they're almost certain to sell out, so you'd better act quickly.
Every closet needs a simple cardigan or two to keep you looking fresh. This one from Alex Mill comes in a charcoal colorway that matches everything and adds pockets and Donegal flecks for some added style points.
This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen.
Just in time for the coldest months of the year, you can pick up this versatile insulated parka from Relwen for a rare 30% off. It has a water-resistant shell and a detachable hooded liner, plus a bunch of thoughtful features like thumb holes in the cuffs and a French terry lining on the hood.
Always one of our favorite collaborations, you can never go wrong with a Todd Snyder x Timex watch. This colorblocked Milano reimagines vintage sportswear of the 20th century — an ideal addition to any wardrobe.
Compatible with K-cup pods or traditional coffee grounds, the DualBrew from Ninja is the versatile coffee workhorse your home needs. It has three brew modes, including Over Ice, which changes the amount of water used to factor in ice melt.
We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io