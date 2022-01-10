Today's Top Stories
Need a New Pocket Knife? These Kershaws Are up to 58% Off

Give your everyday carry loadout a refresh with these reliable, trusted, time-tested folding blades.

Founded all the way back in 1974 and with a history of collaborations that include top-tier designers like Rick Hinderer, Ken Onion, Ernest Emerson, and legions more, Kershaw is one of the most trusted names in everyday carry pocket knives. And while their blades are typically on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, they're even more enticing at Woot's Kershaw knives sale. And that makes this the perfect opportunity to give your daily haul a refresh.

There's a handful of great knives with discounts of up to 58 percent off during this sale, any of which would make a great addition to your EDC loadout. Highlights include the sci-fi-inspired Parsec, which is down to $34 from $65, as well as the sleek and minimalist Comeback, down to just $30 from $70. Better still, Woot is offering an additional $4 for Amazon Prime members, making the savings even better. These deals are so good, in fact, that they're almost certain to sell out, so you'd better act quickly.

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair
Steelcase Gesture Office Chair
SAVE NOW

$1,425 $928 (35% OFF)

This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Alex Mill Donegal Cardigan
Alex Mill Donegal Cardigan
SAVE NOW

$145 $92 (37% OFF)

Every closet needs a simple cardigan or two to keep you looking fresh. This one from Alex Mill comes in a charcoal colorway that matches everything and adds pockets and Donegal flecks for some added style points. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARDIGANS

Great Jones The Starting Lineup
Great Jones The Starting Lineup
Great Jones
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Relwen Fishtail Parka - Exclusive
Relwen Fishtail Parka - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$648 $453 (30% OFF)

Just in time for the coldest months of the year, you can pick up this versatile insulated parka from Relwen for a rare 30% off. It has a water-resistant shell and a detachable hooded liner, plus a bunch of thoughtful features like thumb holes in the cuffs and a French terry lining on the hood. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

Timex + Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$128 $52 (59% OFF W/ CODE WINTER30)

Always one of our favorite collaborations, you can never go wrong with a Todd Snyder x Timex watch.  This colorblocked Milano reimagines vintage sportswear of the 20th century — an ideal addition to any wardrobe. 

READ OUR TIMEX GUIDE

Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker
Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker
Ninja
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF W/ CODE BYE2021)

Compatible with K-cup pods or traditional coffee grounds, the DualBrew from Ninja is the versatile coffee workhorse your home needs. It has three brew modes, including Over Ice, which changes the amount of water used to factor in ice melt. 

READ MORE ABOUT NINJA KITCHEN

Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Dutch Oven
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$340 $180 (47% OFF)

Get almost 50% off one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can have. This one is tall rather than wide, making it ideal for smaller kitchens or apartments. Plus, it's dishwasher safe. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS. LE CREUSET

Hyperice Hypervolt Go Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Go Massager
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $159 (20% OFF)

This is a killer deal on a tool tailor-made to help you reach your fitness goals for 2022. It is portable, easy to use and won't break the bank like some other percussion massagers and recovery tools. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$128 $45 (65% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE)

We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Zero Halliburton Lightweight Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton Lightweight Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton
SAVE NOW

$550 $275 (50% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $119 (40% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SNOW BOOTS

