The Best Earbuds for Working Out Are on Sale for the First Time

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When it comes to running or working out, it is important to have a good set of headphones that is actually ready for the job. Too flimsy, they'll break. Bad fit, they'll fall out. Not sweat-resistant, they'll be ruined by moisture. Plus, there are other things to think about like Bluetooth connectivity, battery life and whether or not they allow you to be aware of potential distractions or dangers looming nearby. Add all this up and factor in the crowded market for workout-worthy earbuds, this leads to a tough decision.

However, after many hours of wear-testing, our editors have decided that they found the pair that ticks every box: the newly-released Jaybird Vista 2, successor to our former Just Get This pick, the Vista. Right now, you can pick up these earbuds at a discount for the very first time since they came out at the beginning of June thanks to a discount on Jaybird's website.

For the Vista 2, Jaybird made the tech better in just about every way. They have active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, improved battery life and even more durability thanks to an IP68 rating, making them fully dustproof and fully waterproof. Even the case is more durable this time around.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io