This Discounted Dyson Air Purifier Is Great for Small Rooms

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

With air quality in all kinds of disarray across the country, allergy seasons spanning the entire year and pet hair covering our couches, one of the best investments you can make for your space is an air purifier. Better yet, you get a combination fan and purifier, like the Pure Cool Link desk fan from Dyson — a purifier that happens to be 25 percent off retail right now, saving you $100.

Made by one of the most innovative brands in the space, this purifier is perfect for small rooms, removing 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Along with the purification, its fan keeps you cool with 70-degree oscillation and advanced circulation technology.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io