This Discounted Dyson Air Purifier Is Great for Small Rooms

The Pure Cool Link purifying desk fan is the perfect match for your space.

By Will Porter
dyson pure cool link
Dyson

With air quality in all kinds of disarray across the country, allergy seasons spanning the entire year and pet hair covering our couches, one of the best investments you can make for your space is an air purifier. Better yet, you get a combination fan and purifier, like the Pure Cool Link desk fan from Dyson — a purifier that happens to be 25 percent off retail right now, saving you $100.

Made by one of the most innovative brands in the space, this purifier is perfect for small rooms, removing 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Along with the purification, its fan keeps you cool with 70-degree oscillation and advanced circulation technology.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man hiking wearing backcountry gear
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale

UP TO 20% OFF

Upgrade your hiking fit for less with Backcountry's semi-annual sale. From pants to water shorts, Backcountry has deals on everything you need to take your wardrobe to the next level.

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
$200 $180 (10% OFF)

These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail. 

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Design Within Reach
$6,995 $5,946 (15% OFF)

There's not much to say that hasn't been said about the Eames lounge chair, this is an icon.

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills
$699 $509 w/ code Gearpatrol (14% OFF)

The new 7002C2E from Z Grills packs plenty of cooking space (697 sq. inches) and packs the excellent heat retention Z Grills other pellet grills pack. It's already discounted $90 but with our exclusive code, you can save another $100. 

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
$188 $122 (35% OFF)

After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket. 

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
$549 $479 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
$20 $17 (15% OFF)

One of our favorite pieces of gear around, these pretty much always sell out when they go on sale, so buy now. 

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

Everlane ReNew Air Pant
Everlane ReNew Air Pant
Everlane
$68 $34 (50% OFF)

These moisture-wicking pants are so comfortable its like you're not even wearing pants at all. 

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

