Stock Up on Everyday Essentials During This Rhone Sale

You can pick up any of Rhone's socks, underwear and undershirts for 20% off right now.

By Will Porter
rhone
Rhone

If you've noticed your sock and underwear drawer getting a little stale over the past few months, it might be time for a re-up. Now is the perfect time to do so, considering one of our favorite brands, Rhone, is offering 20 percent off all of its Everyday Essentials line.

The elevated basics include colorful boxer briefs and comfortable undershirts made from a blend of pima cotton and modal along with workout-worthy socks in three versatile lengths.

