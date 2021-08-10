You Can Get the 2021 iPad Pro for $100 off at Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Right now, you can pick up the latest iPad Pro at Amazon for $100 off the retail price. You can get one equipped with Wi-Fi or, if you're keen on using the iPad on the go, you can get the model that has Wi-Fi plus cellular data. There are also five different storage levels available, ranging from 128GB to 2TB.

This iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip for unmatched performance, a liquid retina display and Face ID for security and Apple Pay. It also has one of the best cameras you can get on a portable device, plus immersive augmented reality capability.

Each model is $100 off, so the percentage is different for each combination, but it is rare to see a deal like this that offers discounts across the board. On the Amazon product page you can choose from all the different options in on place.

