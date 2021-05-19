Today's Top Stories
The Best Accessories for Your New iPad Pro

We've rounded up the best accessories for Apple's newest iPad Pros.

By Tucker Bowe
apple
Apple

Apple's newest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are finally available (shipping starts this Friday, May 21). For those who have or have ordered one, you likely will need to get some accessories for it — such as a case, keyboard, stylus or mouse — so you can really get the most out of it. After all, now that the new iPad Pros have Apple's M1 chip, which is the same processor found in its latest iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pros are more like a computer than ever before.

The 2021 and 2020 iPad Pros both come in two sizes — 11-inch or 12.9-inch models — and can generally work with the same accessories between generations. However, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a little different because it has a new Liquid Retina XDR display, making it slightly thicker than the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This means that some accessories for the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro won't fit as nicely on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

1 Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple
Apple amazon.com
$124.98
SHOP NOW

The second-generation Apple Pencil has a more angular and pencil-like design, so it feels more natural in your hand. Most importantly, it magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro and, while doing so, will wirelessly charge. 

2 Apple Magic Mouse 2
Apple
Apple amazon.com
$74.00
SHOP NOW

Apple's second-generation Apple Mouse is the same wireless mouse that ships with the company's latest iMacs. 

3 Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Apple
Apple amazon.com
$119.00
SHOP NOW

This is the same trackpad that Apple sells with its latest iMac. It's available in silver and space gray. 

4 Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple
Apple amazon.com
$349.00
$299.00 (14% off)
SHOP NOW

The Magic Keyboard has the same new scissor keys as the newest Macs (as opposed to the much maligned butterfly keys), and a good-but-small trackpad. 

The 11-inch model costs $299 and the 12.9-inch model costs $329. If you have a 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you want to make sure you buy the Magic Keyboard that fits that specific model.

5 Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro
Apple
Apple apple.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

Apple's polyurethane screen protector for iPad Pro is available in several different colors. Apple makes versions for both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.

6 Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Logitech
Logitech amazon.com
$99.99
SHOP NOW

Logitech's MX Anywhere mouse has a metal MagSpeed wheel that supports electromagnetic scrolling, just like Logitech's higher-end MX Master 3, and it charges via USB-C. 

7 Zagg Pro Keys with Trackpad
Zagg
Zagg zagg.com
$149.99
SHOP NOW

This is an affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard. The keyboard and trackpad aren't as premium, but it comes with a rugged case that you can attach or detach the keyboard from. Also, this only fits the 11-inch iPad Pro (and the 10.9-inch iPad Air).

8 Zagg Pro Keys
Zagg
Zagg zagg.com
$169.99
SHOP NOW

The Pro Keys is similar the Zagg's wireless keyboard , but lacks the trackpad. This only fits the 11-inch iPad Pro (and the 10.9-inch iPad Air).

9 Apple Smart Keyboard Folio
Apple
Apple apple.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

 The Smart Keyboard Folio is Apple's more affordable offering for people who don't want to spend $300 on its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. It simply attaches to your 11-inch iPad Pro and you can start typing — no charging or wireless connection required.

It is not compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

10 Zagg Rugged Book
Zagg
Zagg zagg.com
$149.99
SHOP NOW

As its name gives away, this is a durable an protective case for your iPad Pro. The attached keyboard is rugged and detachable, and yes it can work wirelessly, too. This case can only fit the 11-inch iPad Pro. 

