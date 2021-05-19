The Best Accessories for Your New iPad Pro

Apple's newest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are finally available (shipping starts this Friday, May 21). For those who have or have ordered one, you likely will need to get some accessories for it — such as a case, keyboard, stylus or mouse — so you can really get the most out of it. After all, now that the new iPad Pros have Apple's M1 chip, which is the same processor found in its latest iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pros are more like a computer than ever before.

The 2021 and 2020 iPad Pros both come in two sizes — 11-inch or 12.9-inch models — and can generally work with the same accessories between generations. However, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a little different because it has a new Liquid Retina XDR display, making it slightly thicker than the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This means that some accessories for the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro won't fit as nicely on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.