The Best Accessories for Your New iPad Pro
We've rounded up the best accessories for Apple's newest iPad Pros.
Apple's newest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are finally available (shipping starts this Friday, May 21). For those who have or have ordered one, you likely will need to get some accessories for it — such as a case, keyboard, stylus or mouse — so you can really get the most out of it. After all, now that the new iPad Pros have Apple's M1 chip, which is the same processor found in its latest iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pros are more like a computer than ever before.
The 2021 and 2020 iPad Pros both come in two sizes — 11-inch or 12.9-inch models — and can generally work with the same accessories between generations. However, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a little different because it has a new Liquid Retina XDR display, making it slightly thicker than the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This means that some accessories for the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro won't fit as nicely on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The second-generation Apple Pencil has a more angular and pencil-like design, so it feels more natural in your hand. Most importantly, it magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro and, while doing so, will wirelessly charge.
Apple's second-generation Apple Mouse is the same wireless mouse that ships with the company's latest iMacs.
This is the same trackpad that Apple sells with its latest iMac. It's available in silver and space gray.
The Magic Keyboard has the same new scissor keys as the newest Macs (as opposed to the much maligned butterfly keys), and a good-but-small trackpad.
The 11-inch model costs $299 and the 12.9-inch model costs $329. If you have a 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you want to make sure you buy the Magic Keyboard that fits that specific model.
Apple's polyurethane screen protector for iPad Pro is available in several different colors. Apple makes versions for both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.
Logitech's MX Anywhere mouse has a metal MagSpeed wheel that supports electromagnetic scrolling, just like Logitech's higher-end MX Master 3, and it charges via USB-C.
This is an affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard. The keyboard and trackpad aren't as premium, but it comes with a rugged case that you can attach or detach the keyboard from. Also, this only fits the 11-inch iPad Pro (and the 10.9-inch iPad Air).
The Pro Keys is similar the Zagg's wireless keyboard , but lacks the trackpad. This only fits the 11-inch iPad Pro (and the 10.9-inch iPad Air).
The Smart Keyboard Folio is Apple's more affordable offering for people who don't want to spend $300 on its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. It simply attaches to your 11-inch iPad Pro and you can start typing — no charging or wireless connection required.
It is not compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
As its name gives away, this is a durable an protective case for your iPad Pro. The attached keyboard is rugged and detachable, and yes it can work wirelessly, too. This case can only fit the 11-inch iPad Pro.