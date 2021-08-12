Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of Our Favorite Stick Vacuums Is on Sale at Samsung

If you've got space to clean, Samsung's stick vacuums are up to the task.

By Will Porter
samsung jet
Samsung

Right now at Samsung, you can pick up our favorite stick vacuum for large rooms, the Jet 90, for up to $320 off. If that is too much vacuum for you, the Jet 60 and Jet 75 models are also on sale. These vacuums from Samsung can rival a Dyson for suction and also have batteries that last up to 60 minutes, making them perfect for taking care of bigger spaces and scooping up any and all pet hair, crumbs and dirt.

You can choose from packages that come with a cleaning station for easy disposal or extra batteries if you want to keep going after one dies. Regardless of which package you're looking for and how much space you need taken care of, there's an option to suit your needs.

SAVE NOW

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$779 $649 (17% OFF)

Lightweight power and the ability to swap batteries on the go make this our pick for the best stick vacuum for large rooms. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Barbour Leather Briefcase
Barbour Leather Briefcase
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$450 $225 (50% OFF)

Just in time for heading back into the office, this handsome Barbour briefcase is on sale and ready to help you make a statement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON GUIDE

Reebok Nano X1
Reebok Nano X1
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork
SAVE NOW

$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

