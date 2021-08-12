One of Our Favorite Stick Vacuums Is on Sale at Samsung

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Right now at Samsung, you can pick up our favorite stick vacuum for large rooms, the Jet 90, for up to $320 off. If that is too much vacuum for you, the Jet 60 and Jet 75 models are also on sale. These vacuums from Samsung can rival a Dyson for suction and also have batteries that last up to 60 minutes, making them perfect for taking care of bigger spaces and scooping up any and all pet hair, crumbs and dirt.

You can choose from packages that come with a cleaning station for easy disposal or extra batteries if you want to keep going after one dies. Regardless of which package you're looking for and how much space you need taken care of, there's an option to suit your needs.

