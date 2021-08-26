Shop Cookware at Misen Before Prices Go Up

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Due to rising costs throughout the industry, Misen is going to be upping the price on some of its awesome kitchen products for the first time in the brand's history. The price change will go into effect on August 30, so you still have a few days to shop at the current prices — think of it as a last chance sale.
You can find all of the limited deals
here. Some of the highlights are the chef's knife, the non-stick pan, and the carbon steel pan, but there are a ton of great products you need to shop this weekend.
Here is an excerpt of the statement from Misen founder, Omar Rada:
"From the beginning, we’ve been committed to making the best possible tools available at the best possible prices. In six years of business, we haven’t had to change our prices. These price changes will allow Misen to meet dramatically rising shipping and raw materials costs while maintaining the high level of product quality and customer experience we believe is necessary."
Misen has been some of the most affordable kitchenware around for years now, and even though prices are going up, we think it will remain one of the best, most wallet-conscious brands you can shop.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
$180 $127 (29% OFF) We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES
Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
$649 $422 (35% OFF)
The Jet series from Samsung is one of our favorite stick vacuums — they have a long-lasting battery that can be swapped on the go, plus a cleaning station for mess-free, automatic emptying.
READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS
Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket
East Dane
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.
READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS
Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
$148 $99 (33% OFF)
One of our favorite designers here at
Gear Patrol, Todd Snyder is a go-to for elevated staples that you can wear all year, like this take on a French terry sweatshirt.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
$749 $350 (53% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS
Misen Carbon Steel Wok
Misen
$95 $65 (32% OFF)
Misen is bringing its carbon steel technology to a new wok. If you pre-order before August 25 you can save $30 on this versatile pan that's going to be perfect for searing, sauteing, steaming, boiling and everything else.
READ ABOUT CARBON STEEL
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
$569 $512 (10% OFF)
Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.
READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
$158 $99 (37% OFF)
Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.
READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities.
READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES
