Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
This Jacket Was Created for Your Expeditions
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Five Ways to Take Better Care of Your Car

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Shop Cookware at Misen Before Prices Go Up

On August 30, Misen is raising prices on some of its products for the first time in six years.

By Will Porter
misen
Misen

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Due to rising costs throughout the industry, Misen is going to be upping the price on some of its awesome kitchen products for the first time in the brand's history. The price change will go into effect on August 30, so you still have a few days to shop at the current prices — think of it as a last chance sale.

You can find all of the limited deals here. Some of the highlights are the chef's knife, the non-stick pan, and the carbon steel pan, but there are a ton of great products you need to shop this weekend.

Here is an excerpt of the statement from Misen founder, Omar Rada:

"From the beginning, we’ve been committed to making the best possible tools available at the best possible prices. In six years of business, we haven’t had to change our prices.

These price changes will allow Misen to meet dramatically rising shipping and raw materials costs while maintaining the high level of product quality and customer experience we believe is necessary."

Misen has been some of the most affordable kitchenware around for years now, and even though prices are going up, we think it will remain one of the best, most wallet-conscious brands you can shop.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 12 Best Kitchen Knives of 2021
The 6 Best Home and Design Releases This Week

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$649 $422 (35% OFF)

The Jet series from Samsung is one of our favorite stick vacuums — they have a long-lasting battery that can be swapped on the go, plus a cleaning station for mess-free, automatic emptying.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket
Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket
East Dane
SAVE NOW

$390 $234 (40% OFF)

This icon of the style world is rarely on sale, but now you can get the favorite coat of Steve McQueen at a great discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$148 $99 (33% OFF)

One of our favorite designers here at Gear Patrol, Todd Snyder is a go-to for elevated staples that you can wear all year, like this take on a French terry sweatshirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $350 (53% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Misen Carbon Steel Wok
Misen Carbon Steel Wok
Misen
SAVE NOW

$95 $65 (32% OFF)

Misen is bringing its carbon steel technology to a new wok. If you pre-order before August 25 you can save $30 on this versatile pan that's going to be perfect for searing, sauteing, steaming, boiling and everything else. 

READ ABOUT CARBON STEEL

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are on Sale Today
Some of Our Favorite Stick Vacuums Are on Sale
Here Are Some of the Best Running Shoes on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
These Are The Best Labor Day Deals on Grills
Save 33% at Adidas for Member's Week Right Now
East Dane's Summer Sale Section Has Everything
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now