Shop Cookware at Misen Before Prices Go Up

Due to rising costs throughout the industry, Misen is going to be upping the price on some of its awesome kitchen products for the first time in the brand's history. The price change will go into effect on August 30, so you still have a few days to shop at the current prices — think of it as a last chance sale.

You can find all of the limited deals here. Some of the highlights are the chef's knife, the non-stick pan, and the carbon steel pan, but there are a ton of great products you need to shop this weekend.

Here is an excerpt of the statement from Misen founder, Omar Rada:

"From the beginning, we’ve been committed to making the best possible tools available at the best possible prices. In six years of business, we haven’t had to change our prices.



These price changes will allow Misen to meet dramatically rising shipping and raw materials costs while maintaining the high level of product quality and customer experience we believe is necessary."

Misen has been some of the most affordable kitchenware around for years now, and even though prices are going up, we think it will remain one of the best, most wallet-conscious brands you can shop.

