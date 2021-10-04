Crocs Classic Clogs Are Only $35 at Huckberry Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
In the past, wearing a pair of Crocs was the best way to get yourself made fun of by your friends. Well, that is no longer an issue because Crocs have stormed into the mainstream in the past couple of years thanks to an emphasis on comfort and versatility, something we all sought out during the pandemic. Not only that, but the shoes have found their way onto the feet of the stars like Justin Bieber, Questlove and Ariana Grande. Right now you can join the masses for 30 percent off at Huckberry. Just use code CROCS30 at checkout to save $15 on the original Crocs Classic Clog.
This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.
Waxed jackets like this one have been keeping workers and outdoorsmen dry for decades, way longer than Gore-Tex. They endure because of their good looks, unique patina patterns and natural weatherproofing.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
