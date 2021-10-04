Crocs Classic Clogs Are Only $35 at Huckberry Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

In the past, wearing a pair of Crocs was the best way to get yourself made fun of by your friends. Well, that is no longer an issue because Crocs have stormed into the mainstream in the past couple of years thanks to an emphasis on comfort and versatility, something we all sought out during the pandemic. Not only that, but the shoes have found their way onto the feet of the stars like Justin Bieber, Questlove and Ariana Grande. Right now you can join the masses for 30 percent off at Huckberry. Just use code CROCS30 at checkout to save $15 on the original Crocs Classic Clog.

Whether you just need a house shoe that will never cross your front door's threshold or want some comfy clogs to pair with your favorite pair of pants, now is the time to buy a pair (or two).

