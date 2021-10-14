Today's Top Stories
Save 15% on the Nutribullet Pro and More During This Rare Sale

Through Sunday, October 17 you can save 15% on the entire Nutribullet site. That includes savings on blenders, juicers, food processors and more.

By Will Porter
nutribullet
Nutribullet

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been looking to add some power to your kitchen setup, you're in luck because one of the top brands for electric kitchen appliances, Nutribullet, is offering a rare 15 percent off sitewide with code PUMPKIN through this Sunday, 10/17. The sale has anything you could want — if it spins, blends, purees or chops, Nutribullet has it.

Nutribullet
Nutribullet Pro 900
nutribullet.com
$94.00
SAVE NOW

This means you can snag everything from the ubiquitous Nutribullet Pro personal blender to food processors, juicers, rice cookers and even a coffee machine. Head over to Nutribullet now to save on these quality kitchen upgrades.

Nutribullet
Magic Bullet Kitchen Express Blender and Food Processor Combo
nutribullet.com
$68.00
SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (29% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on Bose's flagship wireless earbuds, which have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad. 

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$500 $348 (30% OFF W/ CODE SAVESPOOKY15)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean during allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

August Smart Lock
August Smart Lock
SAVE NOW

$230 $200 (13% OFF)

Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This Wi-Fi-enabled lock from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART HOME DEVICES

Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Raen Remmy 52 - Polarized
Raen Remmy 52 - Polarized
SAVE NOW

$170 $119 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired shades have been upgraded for modern times with polarized Carl Zeiss lenses and Zyl acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers.

READ ABOUT JAMES BOND'S SUNGLASSES

New Balance 574 Rugged Shoes
New Balance 574 Rugged Shoes
SAVE NOW

$85 $60 (29% OFF)

New Balance took the iconic 574 silhouette and upgraded it with a rugged sole and durable suede upper that feels at home in the fall and winter. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE 574

R.M. Williams Gardner Leather Boots
R.M. Williams Gardner Leather Boots
Shopbop
SAVE NOW

$495 $421 (15% OFF W/ CODE STYLE)

These legendary boots from R.M. Williams are made to withstand the harsh working conditions of the Australian Outback and now make for the perfect Chelsea boot-Cowboy boot hybrid. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHELSEA BOOTS

J.Crew Indigo-dyed Twill Shirt
J.Crew Indigo-dyed Twill Shirt
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$90 $40 (56% OFF)

This lightweight twill shirt from J.Crew looks darn good and has an awesome texture that you won't find on every shirt. Toss it over a tee and get your fall layers right.

READ ABOUT SOME GREAT JACKETS FOR FALL

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ A REVIEW OF BOWFLEX'S KETTLEBELL

Our Place Always Pan
RARE DEAL
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$600 $550 (20% OFF)

The Vitamix A3500 is one of the brand's best-sellers and accomplishes everything you'd expect out of a Vitamix. 

READ ABOUT A BLENDER HYBRID

Apple AirPods Max
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

