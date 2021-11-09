Dyson's Laser-Guided Vacuum Is on Sale for the First Time Ever

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Helmed by the mad scientist known as James Dyson, Dyson has produced some of the absolute best vacuum cleaners ever known to man. Yet the brand hasn't rested on its laurels, constantly pushing the envelope of innovation with each new release. Well, one of UK company's latest and greatest releases, the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ vacuum, just went on sale for the first time ever.

What makes this vacuum so special, you ask? For starters, it comes in a maneuverable stick format that makes quick work of those hard-to-reach spaces yet it still features a full-sized cleaner head and bin, so you have to make fewer passes overall and fewer trips to the trash. It also happens to have twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum and can run for up to 120 minutes per charge. But what really sets this one apart is its clever laser guidance system, which helps illuminate dirt, dust, and other impurities in your path, making it easier to spot any filth that needs cleaning and ensure your floors and other surfaces are as squeaky-clean as you want them to be.

As mentioned, this is the first time we've seen this particular stick vacuum go on sale, and it's being offered for $150 off the normal $900 MSRP. That also includes an accessory package, a two-year warranty, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

