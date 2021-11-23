There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy Syng's Game-Changing Speakers

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

If you've ever heard an audiophile wax poetic about their sound system, you may have heard the term "sweet spot" thrown around a bit. In laymen's terms (AKA oversimplified terms), this phrase refers to the specific physical location in front of a stereo at which the audio sounds the best — and it's something engineers have been chasing for decades. But what if you could create a 360-degree speaker system that had no sweet spot of which to speak because every spot around it sounded as good as the next? Well, that's exactly what Christopher Stringer, former lead designer at Apple, has done with his latest venture, Syng.

As marvelous as the omnidirectional triphonic Syng Cell Alpha speakers are — which you can read all about in our interview with Mr. Stringer — they're also a shade outside of what most folks might call an "approachable" price point. However, for Black Friday, Syng has put those very speakers on discount, with a 10-percent dip in price for one (bringing it down to $1,619 from $1,799 with code BF10) and a 20-percent dip for two or more (a pair will cost you $2,878 instead of $3,598 with code BF20). And that makes these game-changing audio devices much more accessible than they are normally. Just make sure to take advantage of this deal while you can, as it won't last.

