Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
The Best Cold Plunge Tubs You Can Buy
4
GM's Super Cruise Blew My Mind Over 2,000 Miles
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

I Use This White Noise Machine Every Night — Right Now It's 42% Off

Proven to reduce distractions while you doze, courtesy of nearly two-dozen non-repeating noise variations.

By Will Porter
lectrofan evo white noise sound machine
Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

We cannot overstate the importance of a good night's sleep. Getting the proper amount of rest can improve your overall health, physical well-being, mental fortitude and so much more. But that's hard to manage if you've got distracting noises inside and/or just outside your home. Unless you've got yourself one of the most highly-reviewed white noise machines around, like the LectroFan you see here that's on sale right now for $35, 42-percent off its normal $60 MSRP. Need more of a reason? I use this machine every night.

Amazon

LectroFan EVO

amazon.com
$59.95
$34.99 (42% off)
SHOP NOW

To call this an exceptional bang-for-your-buck deal is perhaps not doing this device justice. That's because it offers a whopping ten different non-repeating fan sounds; ten white, pink and brown noise variations; and even two types of ocean sounds (calm and surf). It can also be powered by your choice of either an AC adapter or USB. And it even has an integrated timer. This deal surely won't last for very long, so jump on it while you can and head down the road to the best sleep of your life.

Related Stories
Everything You Need for a Good Night's Sleep
Shop These Sleep Week Mattress Deals Now
The Best Smart Alarm Clocks of 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday & Cyber Monday
These Are the Best Dyson Deals Right Now
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Up to 30% on Levi's Legendary Denim
Get Rare Savings on Fellow's Ode Grinder
These Are the Best Deals at Parachute Right Now
Save Up to 46% on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker
The Best Mattress You Can Buy Is $600 Off
Save $100 on One of Our Favorite Ooni Pizza Ovens
The Thermapen Classic Meat Thermometer Is $20 Off
Get 30% off Spring Essentials at Everlane