Prep for Winter Running with Janji's Outerwear Sale

Get rare savings on Janji's comfy performance running gear that is ideal for winter runs and workouts.

By Will Porter
man running
Janji

When it comes to running in the cold, it is tempting to just tough it out in your summer gear and let your natural body warmth do the work. Once you get the right layers for those chilly days, though, you'll never run without them again. Luckily some of the best gear for cold weather is 20 percent off through 12/16 thanks to Janji's outerwear sale.

You can save on the packable Rainrunner jacket that staves off inclement weather, the thermal Zephyr jacket for when you need some added insulation or the versatile Circuit Crew pullover sweatshirt, which combines performance and comfort for all-day wear. Along with the outerwear, you can save on beanies, gloves and neck warmers — all of which are must-haves when temperatures drop.

