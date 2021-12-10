Prep for Winter Running with Janji's Outerwear Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
When it comes to running in the cold, it is tempting to just tough it out in your summer gear and let your natural body warmth do the work. Once you get the right layers for those chilly days, though, you'll never run without them again. Luckily some of the best gear for cold weather is 20 percent off through 12/16 thanks to Janji's outerwear sale.
You can save on the packable Rainrunner jacket that staves off inclement weather, the thermal Zephyr jacket for when you need some added insulation or the versatile Circuit Crew pullover sweatshirt, which combines performance and comfort for all-day wear. Along with the outerwear, you can save on beanies, gloves and neck warmers — all of which are must-haves when temperatures drop.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$17,549 $13,120 (25% OFF)
Right now you can save up to 30 percent on a bunch of authentic Rolex watches, like this GMT Master II, at eBay. If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on your dream watch (or gift one), now is the time.
$198 $139 (30% OFF W/ CODE OUTERWEAR2021)
Outerknown is one of our favorite brands, so when we get the chance to cop its responsibly-made puffer jacket for 30 percent off, we jump on it. You won't be disappointed with this one.
$350 $245 (30% OFF)
There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
The AlpenGlow from BioLite is one of the most useful products you can add to your camping setup — you always need light. Plus, it is great to have around the house when you're not camping.
$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)
This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
These affordable pans will complete your kitchen setup. They're dishwasher and oven safe, plus can handle metal utensils thanks to scratch-resistant anodized bodies.
$279 $199 (28% OFF)
Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge.
$450 $400 (11% OFF)
One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit.
$180 $130 (27% OFF)
More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
One of the best hiking shoes out there, the Danner Trail 2650 is ideal for traversing the city and the mountains alike.
$850 $595 (30% OFF)
On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world.
$60 $90 (30% OFF)
A true kitchen workhorse blade, this precision-stamped carbon steel knife is a chef's best friend and can handle all the slicing and dicing any recipe might call for and then some.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
$85 $60 (29% OFF)
Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.
$39 $30 (23% OFF)
This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
$300 $150 (50% OFF)
With a charge that's good for 40 hours of playback, Apple's exceptional W1 processing chip, Bluetooth connectivity and so much more, these cans will have you banging your head all day long.
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top. Your back can thank us later.
$300 $175 (42% OFF)
Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?