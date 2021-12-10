Need a Big Gift? eBay Is Having a Pre-Owned Watch Sale That Includes Rolex and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Unless you've been living under a rock or you're some kind of space alien, you've probably heard of eBay, the online auction site that's been around since the infancy of the internet. What you might not know, however, is that eBay is still very much a force to be reckoned with, especially to the shrewd shopper. Today, for instance, the retailer-auctioneer is offering numerous deals on some of the best luxury watch brands around, with discounts of up to 30 percent on these pre-owned gems which could make for a great big-spend gift.

Perhaps the most enticing and sought-after name in this slate of pre-owned sales is Rolex. And the watches on offer aren't lesser-known or discontinued models, either. They include heavy-hitters like the Submariner dive watch (perhaps the most iconic diver there is), the travel-friendly GMT Master II and the ever-classic DateJust dress watch (amongst many others).

But that's hardly all that's on offer. Other brands in the pre-owned sales include TAG Heuer — with its ever-iconic square Monaco timepiece — as well as Omega, Breitling and Cartier. So long as you make sure to watch out for the little blue checkmark denoting eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, this is one of the best opportunities we've seen to snag any of these exceptional pre-owned timepieces far below their market value, so shop while you can.

