Need a Big Gift? eBay Is Having a Pre-Owned Watch Sale That Includes Rolex and More

Get up to 30% off these timeless timepieces — other brands include TAG Heuer, Cartier and Breitling.

rolex oyster perpetual datejust
Rolex

Unless you've been living under a rock or you're some kind of space alien, you've probably heard of eBay, the online auction site that's been around since the infancy of the internet. What you might not know, however, is that eBay is still very much a force to be reckoned with, especially to the shrewd shopper. Today, for instance, the retailer-auctioneer is offering numerous deals on some of the best luxury watch brands around, with discounts of up to 30 percent on these pre-owned gems which could make for a great big-spend gift.

eBay
Submariner Dive Watch
Rolex ebay.com
SAVE NOW

Perhaps the most enticing and sought-after name in this slate of pre-owned sales is Rolex. And the watches on offer aren't lesser-known or discontinued models, either. They include heavy-hitters like the Submariner dive watch (perhaps the most iconic diver there is), the travel-friendly GMT Master II and the ever-classic DateJust dress watch (amongst many others).

eBay
Monaco Chronograph Watch
TAG Heuer ebay.com
SAVE NOW

But that's hardly all that's on offer. Other brands in the pre-owned sales include TAG Heuer — with its ever-iconic square Monaco timepiece — as well as Omega, Breitling and Cartier. So long as you make sure to watch out for the little blue checkmark denoting eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, this is one of the best opportunities we've seen to snag any of these exceptional pre-owned timepieces far below their market value, so shop while you can.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rolex GMT Master II
Rolex GMT Master II
eBay
$17,549 $13,120 (25% OFF)

Right now you can save up to 30 percent on a bunch of authentic Rolex watches, like this GMT Master II, at eBay. If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on your dream watch (or gift one), now is the time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BUYING A ROLEX

Outerknown Puffer Jacket
Outerknown Puffer Jacket
Uncrate
$198 $139 (30% OFF W/ CODE OUTERWEAR2021)

Outerknown is one of our favorite brands, so when we get the chance to cop its responsibly-made puffer jacket for 30 percent off, we jump on it. You won't be disappointed with this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $245 (30% OFF)

There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite
$80 $60 (25% OFF)

The AlpenGlow from BioLite is one of the most useful products you can add to your camping setup — you always need light. Plus, it is great to have around the house when you're not camping.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW CAMPING GEAR

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex
$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)

This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial. 

READ OUR TIMEX GUIDE

GreenPan Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan/Skillet Set
GreenPan Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan/Skillet Set
GreenPan amazon.com
$49.99
$34.99 (30% off)
$50 $35 (30% OFF)

These affordable pans will complete your kitchen setup. They're dishwasher and oven safe, plus can handle metal utensils thanks to scratch-resistant anodized bodies. 

READ MORE ABOUT FRYING PANS

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose amazon.com
$279 $199 (28% OFF)

Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
$450 $400 (11% OFF)

One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Amazon
$180 $130 (27% OFF)

More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Danner Trail 2650 Mesh Hiking Shoe
Danner Trail 2650 Mesh Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

One of the best hiking shoes out there, the Danner Trail 2650 is ideal for traversing the city and the mountains alike.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
$850 $595 (30% OFF)

On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM LUGGAGE

Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife
Williams Sonoma
$60 $90 (30% OFF)

A true kitchen workhorse blade, this precision-stamped carbon steel knife is a chef's best friend and can handle all the slicing and dicing any recipe might call for and then some.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Madewell Perfect Shirt
Madewell Perfect Shirt
Shopbop Mens
$85 $60 (29% OFF)

Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNELS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
$39 $30 (23% OFF)

This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
B&H
$300 $150 (50% OFF)

With a charge that's good for 40 hours of playback, Apple's exceptional W1 processing chip, Bluetooth connectivity and so much more, these cans will have you banging your head all day long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
saatva.com
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top. Your back can thank us later.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
amazon.com
$300 $175 (42% OFF)

Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO ROOMBA VACUUMS

