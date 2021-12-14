Poler's Hybrid Poncho-Sleeping-Bag Is Incredibly Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

What do long car rides, flights, campsites and couches all have in common? They're great places to take a nap. But if you're going to nap right, you'll want to be comfortable and cozy without being made claustrophobic and confined. Well, the perfect way to manage that might just be with Poler's Reversible Napsack, which is 30 percent off at REI's Holiday Warm Up Sale right now.

REI The Reversible Napsack Poler rei.com SAVE NOW

Available in seven different distinct colorways, the Poler Reversible Napsack is one part festival-going poncho and one-part warm-weather sleeping bag, combining to create the perfect piece of naptime apparel. Filled with Thermastuff synthetic insulation, it weighs just two pounds and eight ounces and it's rated for temperatures as low as 50-degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it's cozy enough for the average outdoor hangs (especially if there's a roaring bonfire) but also not so stuffy that you couldn't use it indoors. Furthermore, it has a cinchable bottom and hood alongside zippered armholes, so you can cozy up tight when you need to and get some ventilation when you don't.

If you're looking to step up your naptime game, especially if you've got a penchant for outdoor adventures, you can do no wrong with this handy piece of apparel. But you'd better scoop one up quickly, as this deal isn't going to last for long.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io