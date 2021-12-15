Give the Gift of Self-Care with Up to 50% Off at Hims

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

'Tis the season for gifting. However, in light of the state of the world, it might be time to start rethinking those cliche gifts, like socks and bathroom hygiene products. This year, maybe you have someone in your life that could use a little holistic, whole-body self-care, be that in the form of vitamins, skin and hair care products — or even something for their sexual wellness. In that case, you'll definitely want to check out the Hims (and Hers) annual self-care sale, happening right now.

There's a lot going on with this sale, which is great for anyone interested in picking up these self-care gifts (either for themselves or those they care for). For starters, the brand has put together a curated trio of gift sets: the Hims Hair Gift Set, Hims Skin Gift Set, and Hers Hair Gift Set — all of which check-in at 30 percent off (bringing the most expensive down from $75 to $52.50). And while these are certainly the highlight of the sale, they're far from the only deal.

Other discounts include up to 50 percent off all of the brand's colognes (including the Small Batch Scent) and select skincare items (like the Everyday Moisturizer), and you can get 20 percent off everything else in the Hims Care Catalog, which ranges from Immunity Gummies vitamins to Ultra-Thin Condoms and tons more. Whomever it is you're buying for, this exceptional self-care sale is the perfect way to tell those you care about that they should also care for themselves.

