Apple's Series 7 Watch Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever for the New Year

The resolutions are coming! The resolutions are coming! Whether you're a staunch believer in the power of turning over a new leaf with the rolling-over of the calendar or you just need to get back on track after an indulgent holiday season, January is a great time to reassess and refocus. And if fitness is a big part of your New Year's goals, you could give yourself a major leg up by using technology to your advantage. Well, exercise-tracking and workout-motivating tech doesn't get much better than Apple's Series 7 Watch, which has just dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen, offered on Amazon for $60 off right now.
Boasting IPX6 weatherproofing — meaning this watch can survive dirt, dust, and even swimming — alongside an always-on Liquid Retina display that's 20 percent larger than previous generations, onboard GPS, the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels and/or take an ECG at any moment, there are few smartwatches that even come close to this one's capabilities. And while that's an excellent prospect in regards to fitness, it also makes it one of the most user-friendly and feature-rich everyday offerings, as well. Truth be told, you might never want to take this smartwatch off once you've put it on. That's all the more true when you consider that it is only $339 (down from $399) right now. And if you're looking for deals on previous Apple Watch models, there are some of those happening as well.
Now that we've entered the coldest months of the year, you might want to add another layering piece for when things get really bleak. This vest from Filson uses responsibly-sourced goose down to keep you warm, whether you're just rocking it over a flannel or doubling up on insulation.
If you've got big plans for your fitness this year but aren't ready to go to the gym (or just love working out at home), the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells are an ideal solution. With weights ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds, these can handle any workout you come up with.
Looking for a pair of shoes to log all of your winter training miles on? The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus, one of Nike's best-selling running shoes of all time, is a top pick. With a React midsole and a featherweight upper, these will have you running your best when spring comes around.
This is the lowest price we've seen on the newest Apple Watch you can buy — the Series 7. With an always-on Retina screen, crack-resistant front crystal and a bevy of new fitness technology, this watch is the best pick to help you conquer your New Year's Resolutions.
It is rare to see a down parka for only $100, let alone one designed by fashion legend Jil Sander. Uniqlo's +J line brings high fashion to the everyman without sacrificing quality. Seriously, you won't find a better parka for $100.
