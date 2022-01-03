Today's Top Stories
Apple's Series 7 Watch Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever for the New Year

The perfect high-tech sidekick for all your new year, new you health and fitness goals.

apple watch series 7
Apple

The resolutions are coming! The resolutions are coming! Whether you're a staunch believer in the power of turning over a new leaf with the rolling-over of the calendar or you just need to get back on track after an indulgent holiday season, January is a great time to reassess and refocus. And if fitness is a big part of your New Year's goals, you could give yourself a major leg up by using technology to your advantage. Well, exercise-tracking and workout-motivating tech doesn't get much better than Apple's Series 7 Watch, which has just dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen, offered on Amazon for $60 off right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

Boasting IPX6 weatherproofing — meaning this watch can survive dirt, dust, and even swimming — alongside an always-on Liquid Retina display that's 20 percent larger than previous generations, onboard GPS, the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels and/or take an ECG at any moment, there are few smartwatches that even come close to this one's capabilities. And while that's an excellent prospect in regards to fitness, it also makes it one of the most user-friendly and feature-rich everyday offerings, as well. Truth be told, you might never want to take this smartwatch off once you've put it on. That's all the more true when you consider that it is only $339 (down from $399) right now. And if you're looking for deals on previous Apple Watch models, there are some of those happening as well.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Filson Featherweight Down Vest
Filson Featherweight Down Vest
Filson
SAVE NOW

$250 $150 (40% OFF)

Now that we've entered the coldest months of the year, you might want to add another layering piece for when things get really bleak. This vest from Filson uses responsibly-sourced goose down to keep you warm, whether you're just rocking it over a flannel or doubling up on insulation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST VESTS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

If you've got big plans for your fitness this year but aren't ready to go to the gym (or just love working out at home), the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells are an ideal solution. With weights ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds, these can handle any workout you come up with. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Fleet Feet
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

Looking for a pair of shoes to log all of your winter training miles on? The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus, one of Nike's best-selling running shoes of all time, is a top pick. With a React midsole and a featherweight upper, these will have you running your best when spring comes around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES  

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS Watch
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS Watch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399 $339 (15% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the newest Apple Watch you can buy — the Series 7. With an always-on Retina screen, crack-resistant front crystal and a bevy of new fitness technology, this watch is the best pick to help you conquer your New Year's Resolutions.

READ OUR APPLE WATCH COMPARISON

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$150 $99 (33% OFF)

Get a whole set all at once and you'll be set for life. Lodge's cast iron is some of the best, especially for its price. When it is marked down, that means it is even more of a must-buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Uniqlo +J Down Oversized Parka
Uniqlo +J Down Oversized Parka
Uniqlo
SAVE NOW

$180 $100 (44% OFF)

It is rare to see a down parka for only $100, let alone one designed by fashion legend Jil Sander. Uniqlo's +J line brings high fashion to the everyman without sacrificing quality. Seriously, you won't find a better parka for $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool
Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$51 $40 (21% OFF) 

This inconspicuous multi-tool from Gerber packs 10 tools in a tiny frame. Along with its namesake pry bar, it features multiple blades, a flat driver, a file and more. 

READ ABOUT THIS YEARS BEST EDC

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$250 $197 (21% OFF)

If you've never had AirPods or just want to upgrade your pair, now is the time to do it — getting over $50 off a pair isn't very common, so shop now and maybe pick some up as a gift as well.

READ OUR AIRPOD COMPARISON

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SNOW BOOTS

Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)

This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

