Apple's Series 7 Watch Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever for the New Year

The resolutions are coming! The resolutions are coming! Whether you're a staunch believer in the power of turning over a new leaf with the rolling-over of the calendar or you just need to get back on track after an indulgent holiday season, January is a great time to reassess and refocus. And if fitness is a big part of your New Year's goals, you could give yourself a major leg up by using technology to your advantage. Well, exercise-tracking and workout-motivating tech doesn't get much better than Apple's Series 7 Watch, which has just dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen, offered on Amazon for $60 off right now.

Boasting IPX6 weatherproofing — meaning this watch can survive dirt, dust, and even swimming — alongside an always-on Liquid Retina display that's 20 percent larger than previous generations, onboard GPS, the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels and/or take an ECG at any moment, there are few smartwatches that even come close to this one's capabilities. And while that's an excellent prospect in regards to fitness, it also makes it one of the most user-friendly and feature-rich everyday offerings, as well. Truth be told, you might never want to take this smartwatch off once you've put it on. That's all the more true when you consider that it is only $339 (down from $399) right now. And if you're looking for deals on previous Apple Watch models, there are some of those happening as well.

