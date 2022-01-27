Tackle Winter with Big Savings on Vans MTE Sneaker-Boots

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Vans has been a staple of Southern California-inspired style pretty much since the brand's inception all the way back in 1966. And while its footwear is synonymous with surf and skate culture, the brand has expanded a great deal in recent years, even to the point of producing sneakers that are more at home on icy mountain slopes than SoCal shores. For instance, Vans' MTE range transforms some iconic styles — like the Sk8 Hi — and imbues them with things like grippier all-terrain soles, weatherproof coatings and so much more. And right now, a selection of those very sneaker-boots is available for a big discount at Dick's Sporting Goods.
With savings as high as 27 percent off, these stylish go-anywhere sneakers are perfect for the all-weather adventurer that still wants to take advantage of Vans' signature Off-the-Wall style. Discounted models include the close-to-classic SK8-Hi MTE-1 and SK8-Hi MTE-2 for as little as $95 a pair, as well as the ever-capable Ultrarange EXO HI Gore-Tex MTE-2 with its superior waterproofing for $145 (down from $170). Regardless of which you choose, you'll end up with a solid pair of sneakers that are ready to take on anything and everything you might throw at them.
