Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of Our Favorite Gift-Worthy Brands Is Holding a Sale on Stylish Home Goods and Cookware

Use code SPRING for an extra 20% off sale items at Food52, including Dansk, Le Creuset and more.

By Grace Cooper
set of 3 essential knives
Nordstrom

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Originally known for its delicious recipes, Food52 has grown to be so much more. Since its inception, the platform has become a major retailer of kitchen essentials and home goods, most recently acquiring an iconic mid-century cookware brand called Dansk. From its own in-house brand Five Two to Le Creuset, Zwilling, Schoolhouse and more, the brand carries a vast catalog of kitchen tools, glassware, bedding, pantry staples, gift sets and so much more. And right now, you can get an extra 20 percent off all sale items with the code SPRING. We combed through the enormous sale and picked out some of our favorites below.

Dansk Wood Classics 3-Piece Salad Bowl Set

food52.com
$120.00
$80.00 (33% off)
SHOP NOW

Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack

food52.com
$45.00
$32.00 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

Food52 Marble Butter Keeper

food52.com
$60.00
$24.00 (60% off)
SHOP NOW

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Quart

food52.com
$290.00
$144.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Staub Cast Iron 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte, 6.4-Quart

food52.com
$479.99
$200.00 (58% off)
SHOP NOW

Five Two Essential Kitchen Knives

food52.com
$49.00
$36.00 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

From our favorite space-saving dish rack to collectible Dansk Købenstyle bakeware, the sale has everything you could want, whether you're shopping for your own home or a gift for pretty much any occasion. Just keep in mind that to access the deals you'll need to log in or create a Food52 account. And don't forget that code at checkout.

SAVE NOW

