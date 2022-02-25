Get Some Boots for the Rainy Months While They're On Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Once winter thaws out and steady rain begins to fall, we are faced with what is easily the messiest time of year. Mud, slush and ice are all commonplace from the end of winter through early spring, and we really have no choice but to acquiesce to the weather's whims. This means living with dirty pant cuffs and wet socks, not to mention slipping all over the place. Thankfully, Backcountry has our backs. The retailer is offering up to 50 percent off a bunch of boots perfect for the slushy streets and muddy trails we're about to see.
You can pick up a pair of boots or shoes from Vans' foul-weather-ready MTE line or snag a pair from Danner, a brand tailor-made for the wet. Bogs, Sorel, Kamik and Keen are all featured as well. Regardless of where you live or what kind of muck you'll encounter over the next few months, this sale has what you need.
