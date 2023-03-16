Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew
3
Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche Built a Trailer
4
The Best Things We Drank in March 2023
5
The Ultimate Gear for Commuting in the Rain

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Muck Boots for All of Your Dirty, Messy Deeds

Knee-height and easily cleaned, these boots are far superior to Chelsea-style rain clogs.

By Evan Malachosky
best muck boots
Courtesy

Of the boot styles you can really beat to hell without worrying about them much, muck boots take the crown. And that's even against stiff competition: work boots, rain boots, engineer boots, duck boots and hiking boots, to name a few. Yes, the term "muck boots" are an abbreviation for an official brand — The Original Muck Boot Company, which was founded in 1999 — but it's also a broader description for a style of boots.

They're recognizable by their super-high uppers (11-17 inches to be exact), rubber or neoprene construction, traction-focused tread, are seamless and slip on and have few, if any (save for maybe an adjustable gusset for tightening the shaft), bells and whistles. You can wear these the same way you'd wear rain boots, but they are obviously a lot less subtle. Unless your pants are boot cut they likely won't slide down over these, but that's OK; if you're really trying to stay dry (or away from the muck — yes, it's a noun too! — of your workplace) tucking your pant legs in is probably the best move.

What Are Muck Boots?

Muck boots, while technically specific to one brand, Connecticut's The Original Muck Boot Company, are defined as tall boots capable of keeping your feet, shins and sometimes knees protected from water (whether that be rain or puddles), dirt, mud, sludge, slime and many more kinds of muck.

So, what's the difference between muck and rain boots? Don't they both do the same job? Well, yes, but standard rain boots are typically shorter. Wellies (short for Wellington Boots) are the closest comp considering they usually stop near the knee. But while Wellingtons are a little bit more casual — for skipping in puddles, crossing slick city streets and herding cattle dogs on wet grass, like an English Royal — muck boots are made for the farm or wet factory floors or that muddy trail out behind your house.

Who Are Muck Boots for?

Muck boots have made a name for themselves in agricultural settings, becoming the go-to boot for workers tending to cattle, toxic waste (some are protective against hazardous materials) and other messy materials. Some reviewers retold stories of stepping through dung and over knee-high spills with ease in these. As such, these are best saved for folks forced to step into, let's say, sticky, messy, wet or altogether chaotic situations. No, they don't offer the protection of a waterproof work boot, with their structured toes and puncture-proof outsoles, but these are far higher.

Therefore they're really for anyone who wants to stay dry, whether when wading through a shallow creek or working at a wet station. For factory workers and at-home makers alike, muck boots are ready for the job ahead, no matter what it is.

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Best Overall Muck Boots
      The Original Muck Boot Company Chore Tall XpressCool
      The Original Muck Boot Company
      $180 AT MUCKBOOTCOMPANY.COM

      • Offered in a wide array of sizes: 5 through 16
      • Slip-resistant for better traction on wet floors
      • 100% waterproof, even at the seams
      • Antimicrobial footbed keeps the inside fresh, even when damp

      • Heavy: these weigh 4.75 lbs
      • Can be hard to get on and off

      Ah, the original — literally. The Original Muck Boot Company's Chore Tall XpressCool is the most well-equipped boot in their catalog. It comes with a quick-drying liner, a heavy Vibram outsole, reinforced heels and toes and a workplace-rated slip-resistant tread.

      Start here if you're in search of a trustworthy muck boot. The only reason you should look past it is if you're interested in something a little more Wellington, meaning a boot that accounts for style as well as function.

      Best Upgrade Muck Boots
      Le Chameau Vierzon Jersey Boots
      $199 AT ORVIS

      • They have a soft jersey liner
      • The uppers are made from natural rubber
      • Reinforced shank for arch support

      • Not built for extreme scenarios, like dangerous workplaces
      • The boots tend to make your socks bunch at the heel

      My personal favorite, at least aesthetically, Le Chameau's Vierzon Jersey Boots are muck boots pared back. They're essentially a run-of-the-mill Wellie until you wear them: The uppers are supple yet supportive; the jersey liner is soft against the skin even when you wear low socks; the shank supports your arches; the outsole is thick and traction-friendly; and the gusset guarantees you won't have to fight the boot to get it off.

      If you need something more extreme then no, this isn't the boot for you. But if you're looking for a tall boot for trekking around your consistently wet estate or your messy workplace (have you ever been to a brewery?), these will be more than enough.

      Best Affordable Muck Boots
      LaCrosse Grange Boots
      $100 AT MOOSE JAW

      • Cleated outsole for better traction
      • Fiberglass shank for support when walking

      • Soft toe leaves you exposed
      • Removable insole feels a bit cheap

      The tallest boot here, the LaCrosse Grange is your standard Wellie with a few upgrades — which is why they made it on the muck list. A cleated outsole helps you keep your balance on slick surfaces, and trek through mud, the fiberglass shank supports each step and the adjustable gusset helps make sure the boot stays on (even if you plant your foot in a pool of mud).

      The only complaints here are that the insole feels a tad flimsy and the toe is not as protective as most other muck boots. If those are OK compromises, for $100 bucks you can't beat these.

      Bogs Classic High Waterproof Insulated Rain Boot
      Now 13% off
      $121 AT AMAZON

      • Fit for sub-zero conditions, making these OK for winter
      • Sizes 4 through 21

      • Boot opening is a bit wide
      • Non-slip outsole feels weird to walk on
      • Sizing can be difficult to determine

      Bogs' boots, and especially this insulated rain option, are built for extreme conditions. Rated safe for sub-zero temperatures and the wettest, slickest surfaces, these are a trusted option for hunters, rainy day walkers, dock workers and dozens of other field testers.

      I'd argue that the tread on these can take a second to get used to, and sizing can be difficult to determine (I'd recommend ~1 size up), but otherwise these are an excellent option. Consider the muck managed.

      Best Modern Muck Boots
      Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots
      Courtesy
      $175 AT HUNTER

      • Simple, modern look that doesn't come across too workwear-influenced
      • Available in a number of colors

      • Not much arch support
      • Tread leaves much to be desired compared to others on this list

      You've probably seen Hunter boots before. They're popular with preppies and folks seeking a low-profile rain boot for everyday commuting. But look deeper and you'll see just how versatile Hunter's super-simple rain boots really are.

      Made of natural, vulcanized rubber, each pair comprises 28 hand-cut parts put together on a bespoke aluminum last. That means this shape truly is unique to Hunter, even if it feels relatively universal. Even without serious arch support, these wear comfortably and work — I was dry even after a few hours outside in a torrential downpour.

      Kamik Goliath1 Cold-Weather Boot
      $140 AT AMAZON

      • Comfort rated for -75 degrees
      • Adjustable collar helps keep the cold out

      • A tad too warm in temperate climates
      • Sizing is inconsistent; try a size up

      While other boots on this list have adjustable gussets, the Goliath1 has a cinch top collar, making on and off easy but tucking pants or pulling them off a bit harder. You can wear these through sub-zero temps, into a few inches of snow or water and still feel both warm and dry.

      Plus, the liner within can be removed or added if the weather isn't quite what you expected. Reviewers found, though, that even without the liner these were pretty warm — insufferable if it's even mild out.

      Mountain Warehouse Neoprene Long Mucker Rain Boots
      Mountain Warehouse
      Now 20% off
      $60 AT MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE

      • Surprisingly easy to take on and off
      • Easy to clean, too, thanks to the two-part design

      • Soles wear down fast because they are pretty thin

      The easy-wearing Long Mucker Rain Boots from Mountain Warehouse are just what you'd expect at this price point: simple, lightweight and free from any designer-done additions. But, to be honest, they outperform.

      The lug sole is deep enough to stick to slick surfaces, the neoprene is light and breathable and they are, as they should be, totally waterproof. I'd worry about how these will look and feel after a few years of wear and tear, but at this price you can probably afford to replace them.

      Xtratuf Legacy Series Fishing Boots
      $147 AT AMAZON

      • Don't crack or break where they bend
      • Protect against a number of dangerous substances
      • Super grippy tread helps you stay on your feet

      • OK insole leaves more to be desired in terms of comfort
      • No longer made in the US

      Made for fishermen, the Xtratuf 22272G-CTM-100 Legacy Series Boots come with substantial heel and toe guards and can be upgraded to a steel toe for just $13 dollars more.

      They are 100 percent synthetic, though — no natural rubber here. They say, though, that this makes them 100 percent water-, ozone-, acid-, and chemical spill-resistant, plus lighter and softer than traditional rubber. I found they were lighter, and although I didn't dare dip my toes in toxic waste, they're certified to survive it.

      More Rugged Boots for Men
      rain boots in water
      Hunter
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Style & Grooming Buying Guides
      The Best Dress Sneakers for All-Day Comfort
      Chelsea Boots You Can Pair With Any Outfit
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      This Is Everything Joel Wears in 'The Last of Us'
      Aviators Are an Iconic Style with Rich History
      Reach New Heights with These High-Top Sneakers
      The Best Chukka Boots You Can Buy
      The Best Vests for Men: Every Style, Every Budget
      It's Time to Swap That Old Leather Belt for Suede
      The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Men
      The Best Winter Gloves for Men