Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Space-Saving Indoor Bike Rack Is 29% Off, Just in Time for Spring

Our favorite indoor bike storage solution is offered at an incredible discount — perfect for apartments, garages and more.

By Sean Tirman
delta cycles michaelangelo 2 bike rack
Amazon

While they're an excellent way to explore, exercise and make the best of the great outdoors, most bicycles are, sadly, not very storage-friendly. Especially if you're limited on space, figuring out what to do with your wheels when you're not actively riding can be a tremendous source of frustration. But there are solutions, like the Delta Cycle Michelangelo 2-bike rack you see here — which also happens to be a solid 29 percent off right now.

Delta Cycle Michelangelo 2-Bike Storage Rack

amazon.com
$67.99
$48.34 (29% off)
SAVE NOW

With an elegant, minimalist design that requires no wall mounting or additional supports — that means you don't have to drill into your walls — this rack is capable of utilizing gravity to store two bikes, one above the other, within a single, manageable footprint. Alongside its sturdy steel construction and 80-pound capacity, all it takes to assemble is a screwdriver and, better still, the storage arms can be easily adjusted to suit your wheels in mere minutes.

Our pick for the best indoor bike rack, this is a small-space storage solution not to miss, especially discounted down to just under $49 (down from $68). And that makes the timing perfect for all your spring rides. But it definitely won't last, especially at this price.

