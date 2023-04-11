Our Favorite Space-Saving Indoor Bike Rack Is 29% Off, Just in Time for Spring

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

While they're an excellent way to explore, exercise and make the best of the great outdoors, most bicycles are, sadly, not very storage-friendly. Especially if you're limited on space, figuring out what to do with your wheels when you're not actively riding can be a tremendous source of frustration. But there are solutions, like the you see here — which also happens to be a solid 29 percent off right now.

Delta Cycle Michelangelo 2-Bike Storage Rack amazon.com $67.99 $48.34 (29% off) SAVE NOW

With an elegant, minimalist design that requires no wall mounting or additional supports — that means you don't have to drill into your walls — this rack is capable of utilizing gravity to store two bikes, one above the other, within a single, manageable footprint. Alongside its sturdy steel construction and 80-pound capacity, all it takes to assemble is a screwdriver and, better still, the storage arms can be easily adjusted to suit your wheels in mere minutes.

Our pick for the best indoor bike rack, this is a small-space storage solution not to miss, especially discounted down to just under $49 (down from $68). And that makes the timing perfect for all your spring rides. But it definitely won't last, especially at this price.