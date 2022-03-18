Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

New Zealand-based UBCO has built an all-wheel-drive electric utility vehicle that is not only utilitarian and rugged as hell but functions as ideal transport for the modern urban commuter.

Ideal for trips to the beach with your surfboard in tow, working a ranch or farm or just cruising around town, the 2x2 from UBCO can pretty much do whatever you need it to. Choose from two different models, the 2x2 Work Bike or the 2x2 Adventure Bike, each of which is well-equipped for anything you can throw its way. You can pick one of two battery capacities for a range of 43 to 75 miles, ride at speeds up to 30mph and carry a payload of up to 330 lbs. The Work Bike is a stripped-down, off-road machine, while the Adventure Bike is road registerable, so you can just as easily make it your daily ride as you can hit the local trails. Right now, both of them are on sale.

The savings are $500 for each model, which takes the standard Work Bike from $6,499 to $5,999 and the Adventure Bike from $6,999 to $6,499. The deal lasts all of March, but don't wait any longer to get the good times rolling.

