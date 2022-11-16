Get the Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes for Up to 50% Off — the Lowest We've Seen

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

As far as fitness shoes go, the Adidas Ultraboosts have always been in the discussion as one of the top overall options on the market — and the brand only seems to hammer that home with every new iteration. That didn't change with the new Ultraboost 22s, which have already carved out their place amongst runners around the world both amateur and professional. However, their allure just got a little bit sweeter, as Adidas itself is offering the Ultraboost 22s for up to 50 percent off right now.

As we've come to expect, these fitness sneakers have a lot going for them — ranging from ultra-responsive, cushy, energy-returning Boost midsoles to grippy-in-all-conditions Continental rubber outsoles with integrated Linear Energy Push technology for added responsiveness and stability — making them spectacular for runs short and long. Some also have some bonuses, including a sustainable Primeknit upper made from 50 percent Parley recycled ocean plastic and 50 percent recycled polyester.

Whether you're a casual runner looking to get off on the right foot or a seasoned pro looking for that next pair of training shoes to wear out, you can't really go wrong with the Adidas Ultraboost 22s — especially when they're discounted by this much. As always, however, this sale won't last, so pick up a pair before they sell out or the sale ends. There's also much more at this extensive Adidas sale for up to 60 percent off, while it lasts.

