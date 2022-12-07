Peloton Cut the Price of Its Game-Changing Fitness Bike so You Can Save Big

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Whenever someone talks about new innovations in the fitness world, especially when it comes to in-home smart tech, they inevitably make a comparison to Peloton. Why? Because Peloton revolutionized the industry with its high-tech, versatile exercise bikes (and all their trappings and features) made for home use, as opposed to in gyms. If they've piqued your curiosity but you've yet to pull the trigger, we've got great news: Peloton's best gear, its Original Bike, is discounted on Amazon right now.

The Original Peloton Bike is now just $1,245 (down from $1,445), bringing the price down by 14 percent. With those savings, you still get a sleek exercise bike that has a smaller footprint than a yoga mat, an integrated HD touchscreen display (on which you can access thousands of Peloton classes with an additional subscription), built-in speakers and much more. But if you want to get your workouts done right, you're not done there. You're also going to need some accessories, and a grouping of Peloton's are discounted by 15 percent, as well.

This is one of the best times to score deep discounts on all of Peloton's best gear. So, if you're looking to get ready for the next leg of your fitness journey (or you need gifts for someone who is), you're going to want to put the pedal to the metal on these deals.

