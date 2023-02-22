These Editor-Reviewed Nike Waffle Trainers Are Up to 43% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Way back in the 1970s, a man in Portland, Oregon by the name of Bill Bowerman stole his wife's waffle iron in order to repurpose it — using the device to carefully craft the very first sneaker, changing the sports footwear landscape forever. Today, versions and variations of that first groundbreaking shoe still exist, and they're as iconic as ever. Right now, of the Nike Waffle One (and others) are deeply marked down, making it the ideal time to pick up a new pair before spring.

Nike Nike Waffle One Shoes nike.com $105.00 $85.00 (19% off) SHOP NOW

Nike Nike Waffle One Shoes nike.com $115.00 $66.00 (43% off) SHOP NOW

Nike Nike Waffle Debut Shoes nike.com $70.00 $53.00 (24% off) SHOP NOW

Nike Nike Waffle One Leather nike.com $120.00 $103.00 (14% off) SHOP NOW

Although these ones are no longer made using an actual waffle iron, they still come with a version of the grippy waffle sole that first made Nike famous. They also boast a handsome suede and textile upper, a soft foam underfoot, and clean styling that just won't quit. If you don't already own a pair of Nike Waffle Trainers (or you just want another pair), this is not a deal to miss. Pick these wardrobe-staple sneakers up for this remarkably low price while you still can.