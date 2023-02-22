Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
These 3 R&R Florida Vacays Are Calling Your Name
3
Faux Pas No More: Wear Your Blazer with Blue Jeans
4
Matter Is the Future of the Smart Home. Here's Why
5
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Editor-Reviewed Nike Waffle Trainers Are Up to 43% Off

A classic sneaker that belongs in every wardrobe for a respectably low price — in a variety of colors and styles.

By Will Porter
nike waffle one sneaker
courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Way back in the 1970s, a man in Portland, Oregon by the name of Bill Bowerman stole his wife's waffle iron in order to repurpose it — using the device to carefully craft the very first Nike sneaker, changing the sports footwear landscape forever. Today, versions and variations of that first groundbreaking shoe still exist, and they're as iconic as ever. Right now, a handful of colorways of the Nike Waffle One (and others) are deeply marked down, making it the ideal time to pick up a new pair before spring.

Nike

Nike Waffle One Shoes

nike.com
$105.00
$85.00 (19% off)
SHOP NOW
Nike

Nike Waffle One Shoes

nike.com
$115.00
$66.00 (43% off)
SHOP NOW
Nike

Nike Waffle Debut Shoes

nike.com
$70.00
$53.00 (24% off)
SHOP NOW
Nike

Nike Waffle One Leather

nike.com
$120.00
$103.00 (14% off)
SHOP NOW

Although these ones are no longer made using an actual waffle iron, they still come with a version of the grippy waffle sole that first made Nike famous. They also boast a handsome suede and textile upper, a soft foam underfoot, and clean styling that just won't quit. If you don't already own a pair of Nike Waffle Trainers (or you just want another pair), this is not a deal to miss. Pick these wardrobe-staple sneakers up for this remarkably low price while you still can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
We Owe a Lot to These 8 Sneakers
How to Clean Every Kind of Sneaker
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get a Rare 15% Off Ruggable's Washable Rugs
Get a Patagonia Black Hole Duffel for 40% Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get the 2022 iPad Pro for $200 off at Amazon
Now Is the Time to Save on a Great Winter Jacket
This Top-Rated Travel Coffee Mug Is 29% Off Today
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Get Rare Savings on Fellow's Coffee Gear
The Presidents' Day Furniture Sales Still Going
Save Up to 50% on Theragun Massage Tools
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now