Get Up to $775 Off Tuft & Needle Mattresses, Even Its New Cooling Hybrid Model

Let the Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales begin.

By Grace Cooper
couple relaxing on tuft and needle mattress
Tuft & Needle

Memorial Day might still be a couple weeks away, but the weekend's sales have already begun. If we've taught you anything about finding great deals, it's that you should wait to make those big purchases, like mattresses, on holiday weekends. One of the first of many mattress deals you'll see, Tuft & Needle is offering up to $775 off its comfortable, affordable mattresses for Memorial Day as well as up to 40 percent off bed frames, 20 percent off bedding and more.

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress

$1,995.00
$1,456.00 (27% off)
Tuft & Needle Legacy Hybrid Mattress

$1,995.00
$1,396.00 (30% off)
Tuft & Needle Essential Platform Bed Frame

$545.00
$327.00 (40% off)
Tuft & Needle Weighted Blanket

tuftandneedle.com
$220.00
$154.00 (30% off)
Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set

tuftandneedle.com
$260.00
$234.00 (10% off)
Tuft & Needle just released a new Mint Hybrid Mattress, which is included in the sale, that combines supportive nanocoils with cooling diamond-infused memory foam. The new mattress improves upon the brand's legacy hybrid mattress, which also happens to be our pick for best hybrid mattress. In fact, all three of Tuft & Needle's legacy models are on sale at a steep discount — the Mint, Hybrid and Original — with the legacy hybrid offering the best stock availability. If you're not on the lookout for a mattress deal, there's tons of bedding and furniture to shop as well, from down pillows to linen sheets.

Memorial Day is still two weeks away, giving you ample time to make any decisions. However, these sales are a great reminder that your sleep is worth investing in, especially if you can shave a little off the price.

