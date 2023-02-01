Today's Top Stories
This Super Effective Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale, And You Won't Want to Miss Out

Score 11% off the Pet Deluxe version of Bissell's Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner on Amazon.

By Grace Cooper
bissell carpet cleaner
Amazon

No matter how great your vacuum is, sometimes you need a little more help to remove stains and get at the dirt deep in your carpet or upholstery. That's where Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner comes in. The carpet cleaner has a hose that sprays stain remover and sucks the dirt out of whatever you're cleaning. It's small and lightweight which comes in handy for tasks like cleaning out your car, but it's also mighty, which makes it perfect for those satisfying deep cleans. This item went on sale during 2022's first Prime Day and was a favorite amongst our readers, and now it's on sale on Amazon again, knocking the price down from $140 to $125.

Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell amazon.com
$139.99
$125.00 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

This cleaning tool was designed for pet owners, but you don't have to own a pet to have a mess worth cleaning up. Bissell's stain remover also helps remove odor while tackling tough stains. And although it's portable, the carpet cleaner still has a rather large capacity of 48 ounces, so you won't be stuck emptying it between every cleaning session.

This Amazon discount is small but significant, especially for a household necessity like this. So shop while you can.

SAVE NOW

