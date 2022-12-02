Buffy's Bedding Is Some of the Comfiest in the World — You Can Get It for Up to 40% Off Now

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.



Buffy, the internet-famous brand, crafts the self-proclaimed "comfiest comforters and bedding" in the world. And while that might sound arrogant, the brand has also had accolades piled on from the likes of Good Housekeeping, Architectural Digest and even ourselves, making our list of best cooling comforters and best sheets. If you want to see what all the hype is about (or you already drank the Kool-Aid and are rearing to drink some more), now is the perfect time, as the brand has a Black Friday sale, offering up to 40 percent or more off some of its bestsellers.

You can save 40 percent on the brand's Cloud Pillow bundles, which are sustainable and cruelty-free and, according to the brand, are even softer than down. And the most enticing deal is probably 20 percent off the brand's Cloud Comforter, which is absurdly highly rated with over 300,000 reviews from satisfied customers and is similarly sustainable, cruelty-free and ultra-soft. Plus, our pick for the best bed sheets for hot sleepers, Buffy's Breeze Sheet Set, is also included in the sale, although sizing is limited.



Even if none of those deals suit your fancy, you can still save 20 percent on the rest of the brand's site catalog, from its Wiggle Pillow to its quilted Puffer Blanket, making this one of the best times to refresh your bedding and transform your sleep space into the coziest it has ever been.

