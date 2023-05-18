The Best Cooling Comforters for Hot Sleepers

Hot sleepers have a hard time sleeping comfortably already. Throw in high temperatures and unbearable humidity, and sleeping in the summer is more of a nightmare than an actual nightmare. If you're someone who needs to be covered to fall asleep, these comforters offer all the coziness of a duvet, minus the night sweats.

What to Look For in a Cooling Comforter

Material

What is a cooling comforter, you ask? Well, it all comes down to materials. Most comforters will have an outer shell made of something, like cotton or polyester, that may have breathable, moisture-wicking properties. But when discussing cooling comforter materials, fill is just as, if not more, important. Here are some common comforter fill materials and how they affect your sleep.

Down: Down offers that plush and comforting feel that a lot of people love, but its ability to insulate heat makes it a so-so material for a cooling comforter.

Wool: Wool might seem counterintuitive for staying cool, but merino wool has the natural ability to wick away moisture

Cotton: Cotton comes in a wide variety of styles so it's hard to say that cotton overall is a good or bad option for fill. Generally, cotton is affordable and it definitely won't be too insulating, so it's a good middle-of-the-road option for those who don't sleep too hot at night

Down alternative: Some people don't like down because it can be expensive, and it's also an allergen. Typically polyester, down alternative can be configured to be more cooling, and it's why a lot of the options here have down alternative fill.

Duvet vs. Comforter

A duvet and a comforter are interchangeable terms. You'll hear duvet more often when used in association with a duvet cover — you put the duvet into the duvet cover, which extends the longevity of the duvet. However, a comforter (or duvet) is quite different than other blankets you might encounter in the bedding sphere, like quilts or throw blankets. For example, a comforter is typically thicker because it's filled with a material you might find in a pillow, such as down or a type of down alternative.

Unlike other types of blankets, they're specifically designed for your bed and may have features that help them attach to a duvet cover, including ties or buttons in the corners of the comforter. Because they're usually meant to be in a duvet cover, you'll find that most comforters are usually plain white, with some exceptions, so you'll typically want to focus on its feel rather than looks.