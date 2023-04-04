Sign Up for Walmart Plus and Save $50 Off Your Next Order

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

No matter what your financial situation is, keeping money in your pocket is always a good thing. Thanks to a current deal on a , you can save money and get all the benefits of membership, from a new streaming service to discounted gas prices. Sign up for Walmart Plus today and you'll of $75 or more. To get the deal, you'll need to commit to an annual plan, which is $98 per year. But with the discount on your next purchase, you'll basically be getting half off. If you'd rather forego the $50 off and try the membership on a month-to-month basis (which is $12.95 per month), you can opt for a instead.

The benefits to a Walmart Plus membership are seemingly endless (and comparable to an Amazon Prime account). You get free grocery delivery on orders over $35, and (let's be honest) any weekend haul will easily surpass that number, whether you're hosting for the weekend or meal-prepping for the week. And although it's a little early to be thinking about this, you also get access to early Black Friday deals, which, though the shopping holiday comes earlier and earlier each year, is a huge advantage when trying to find that coveted gift for a loved one.

You're covered in the entertainment department, as well. The membership , giving you access to the streamer's extensive library of shows and movies, plus access to all of the UEFA Champions League soccer matches, UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A and more.

Also included is fuel discounts, member rewards, free shipping from and more. If you're not a Prime member (or even if you are), this is a must-have for everyday shopping — and you'll easily recoup a hefty portion of your membership fee in savings on your first order.