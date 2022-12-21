Our Favorite Collapsible, Shatter-Resistant Bong Is Dishwasher Safe — And It's On Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
One of the best ways to get a smooth smoke, bongs (AKA water pipes) aren't without their downsides. Many of them are pretty unwieldy, often difficult to clean, and some of them look frankly ugly (unless you're still into the velvet posters and blacklights thing). By contrast, the Honest Capsule Water Pipe (our new favorite and the top pick on our guide) is collapsible, dishwasher safe and beautifully designed. Oh, yeah, and it's on sale right now for $25 off.
Crafted from a combination of borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum, this is one of the most durable water pipes you can get — especially enticing for those of us who have experienced the heartbreak of a broken bong or bubbler before. It's also made from a number of modules that can detach from one another, making cleaning, storage and even travel much simpler than with just about any other full-sized bong. And in case that's not enough, it even has some measure of optional customization between its two primary colorways (black and silver), your choice of a glass or stainless steel bowl piece, and four different colors of silicone bases and caps.
We're not exaggerating when we call this one of the most versatile bongs around. In fact, it even has a built-in magnet to make storing your lighter easier and more convenient. That also means this sale won't last, so you should pick up the Honest Capsule Water Pipe for 13 percent off while you can.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.
$138 $104 (25% OFF W/ CODE GIFT22)
We swear by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos. They're fantastic semi-casual jeans or chino alternatives. They’re also sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office.
$294 $265 (10% OFF)
This editor-tested carry on is one of the best, if not the best, carry on suitcases you can buy in 2022 thanks to its sleek design, easy rolling and ideal dimensions.
$228 $182 (20% OFF)
Built for the long haul, this trucker jacket is made from sturdy 13-ounce 100% organic cotton selvedge denim and washed for a lived-in feel from the get-go.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
Beats Fit Pro are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to six hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this an opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.
$169 $84 (50% OFF)
This bomber takes an iconic silhouette and adds the Patagonia spin with ripstop fabric, a durable water repellent finish and Thermogreen recycled insulation.
$149 $75 (50% OFF)
Cook your favorite foods to perfection with the power of sous vide — at an easy-to-stomach price. It's even small enough to keep in your utensil drawer.
$185 $130 (30% OFF W/ CODE ACFRY)
Normally, the only thing that deters us from All-Clad is the price tag. But when we find a deal this good, we jump on it immediately. These nonstick pans will be your favorite pans to cook in before you know it.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
The latest Theragun is quieter than ever and has an OLED screen that can help you through guided sessions. If you're looking for a recovery device to help you tackle your workout plan in the new year, then this is it.
$148 $117 (21% OFF)
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction.
$600 $399 (34% OFF)
Released last year, the j7 is outfitted with PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, and it will also learn where they are over time. A true set it and forget it, this robo vac does all the work for you.
$68 $41 (40% OFF)
Sunski is a great spot to shop for simple, classic shades that won't break the bank. Made with recycled plastic, these frames are lightweight, stylish and backed by a lifetime warranty.
$169 $118 (30% OFF)
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
$229 $160 (30% OFF)
Patagonia's insanely popular Nano Puff jacket has earned its reputation thanks to its use of recycled materials, lightweight and packable structure and, of course, it's ability to keep you warm.
$388 $272 (30% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY30)
Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.
$65 $36 (45% OFF W/ CODE GET20)
Possibly the most iconic offering from Calvin Klein, the brand's boxer briefs come in a variety of cuts, materials and colors — most of which are on sale for a steal right now.
$230 $65 (28% OFF)
With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.
$195 $146 (25% OFF)
Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.
$298 $208 (30% OFF)
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
$129 $119 (8% OFF)
Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$245 $196 (20% OFF)
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.