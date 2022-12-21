Our Favorite Collapsible, Shatter-Resistant Bong Is Dishwasher Safe — And It's On Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

One of the best ways to get a smooth smoke, bongs (AKA water pipes) aren't without their downsides. Many of them are pretty unwieldy, often difficult to clean, and some of them look frankly ugly (unless you're still into the velvet posters and blacklights thing). By contrast, the Honest Capsule Water Pipe (our new favorite and the top pick on our guide) is collapsible, dishwasher safe and beautifully designed. Oh, yeah, and it's on sale right now for $25 off.

Crafted from a combination of borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum, this is one of the most durable water pipes you can get — especially enticing for those of us who have experienced the heartbreak of a broken bong or bubbler before. It's also made from a number of modules that can detach from one another, making cleaning, storage and even travel much simpler than with just about any other full-sized bong. And in case that's not enough, it even has some measure of optional customization between its two primary colorways (black and silver), your choice of a glass or stainless steel bowl piece, and four different colors of silicone bases and caps.

Honest Capsule Water Pipe smokehonest.com $200.00 $175.00 (12% off) SHOP NOW

We're not exaggerating when we call this one of the most versatile bongs around. In fact, it even has a built-in magnet to make storing your lighter easier and more convenient. That also means this sale won't last, so you should pick up the Honest Capsule Water Pipe for 13 percent off while you can.

SAVE NOW