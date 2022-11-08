Get a Handsome, Responsibly-Made Fisherman Sweater for 30% Off at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Also known as Aran jumpers, the fisherman sweater dates back generations to the shores of Ireland and is inextricably tied to the hardworking folks in the fishing industry, as the name suggests. Today, however, it's a cold-weather style staple that belongs in everyone's closet. If you've yet to pick one up (or you need a few more), you're in luck, as Huckberry is offering two styles from its exceptional Wellen Seawool Collection for 30 percent off.
So what makes these offerings so enticing, you ask? For starters, both styles — the Fisherman Sweater and the Fisherman Shawl Cardigan Sweater – are as iconic as they come. But stylish fishing-inspired outerwear isn't all that tough to come by. What sets these ones apart, however, is their construction. These sweaters are crafted from a special Seawool yarn that's made in part from upcycled oyster shells from the food industry, helping to reduce waste and literally imbuing the garments with part of the ocean.
A sale this good was never meant to last, so you'll want to stock up on these sweaters while you have the chance. That way, when the ocean breeze comes calling, you'll be warm, snug and ready for any adventure.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Up to 20% Off
Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler.
$328 $67 (80% OFF)
Make the most of the last day of Outerknown's massive warehouse sale with 80% off this handsome coat made with 100% organic cotton.
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)
A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
Calpak's signature Luka Duffel boasts a whopping 9 pockets, including a specific one for shoes. It also has a panel that can slide over the handle of a rolling suitcase. It's the ultimate weekender bag, gym bag and more.
$148 $103 (30% OFF)
Despite its classic wool sweater look, this sweater is made from Seawool fabric, a yarn made from oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles for a stylish and sustainable look.
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.
$198 $158 (20% OFF)
Made with garment-dyed and -washed hemp, this jacket from Taylor Stitch has a unique softness, making it the best overall chore coat you can buy.
$200 $175 (13% OFF)
This sleek bong is not only shatter-resistant but also dishwasher safe. Plus, it has a magnetic lid that will keep your lighter in one place.
$398 $298 (25% OFF)
This single-serve coffee machine is more delicious and more sustainable than other pod alternatives. And despite being launched recently, you can get this bundle, including 20 pods, for $100 off right now.
$379 $303 (20% OFF)
One of our favorite desk chairs, especially for heavy-duty usage, this chair can hold up to 330 pounds and still boasts all of the ergonomic hallmarks of a great office seating solution.
$400 $225 (40% OFF)
One of the best ways to stay cozy and warm in your backyard even in the colder months of the year (that's now!), Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is perfectly sized, practically smokeless, efficient and just plain cool.
$46 $36 (21% OFF)
Possibly the most iconic name in men's undergarments, Calvin Klein is practically timeless. Pair that clout with the comfort of these soft, breathable cotton undies and you've got a winning combination.
$180 $100 (44% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade choice if you're in the market for a cooling comforter, this one has actually won awards for how light and airy it is. It doesn't retain heat but it will keep you comfortable, just as it was meant to.
$1,295 $795 (38% OFF)
This interactive, high-tech home gym uses lights and patterns to give you an engaging full-body boxing workout in the comfort of your own home. This version also stands alone and comes with gloves and wraps.
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.
$399 $300 (25% OFF)
One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.
$200 $175 (20% OFF W/ OUTSIDER REWARDS LOGIN)
Our pick for the best camping blanket you can buy, this cozy offering will have you feeling toasty warm around the campfire even on the coldest of nights (and winter is coming). It also doubles as a poncho and is compact enough to take backpacking.
$99 $75 (24% OFF)
One of the best yoga mats you can buy, this zero-waste mat is still cushy and supportive while also being remarkably lightweight and compact. For your daily practice, you can't go wrong with this fitness must-have.
$1,100 $890 (19% OFF)
One of the most convenient and easy-to-use espresso machines you can buy for your home (while still getting great coffee), the Barista Touch rarely goes on sale, making this a can't-miss deal for lovers of bean juice.