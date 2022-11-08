Get a Handsome, Responsibly-Made Fisherman Sweater for 30% Off at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Also known as Aran jumpers, the fisherman sweater dates back generations to the shores of Ireland and is inextricably tied to the hardworking folks in the fishing industry, as the name suggests. Today, however, it's a cold-weather style staple that belongs in everyone's closet. If you've yet to pick one up (or you need a few more), you're in luck, as Huckberry is offering two styles from its exceptional Wellen Seawool Collection for 30 percent off.

So what makes these offerings so enticing, you ask? For starters, both styles — the Fisherman Sweater and the Fisherman Shawl Cardigan Sweater – are as iconic as they come. But stylish fishing-inspired outerwear isn't all that tough to come by. What sets these ones apart, however, is their construction. These sweaters are crafted from a special Seawool yarn that's made in part from upcycled oyster shells from the food industry, helping to reduce waste and literally imbuing the garments with part of the ocean.

A sale this good was never meant to last, so you'll want to stock up on these sweaters while you have the chance. That way, when the ocean breeze comes calling, you'll be warm, snug and ready for any adventure.

