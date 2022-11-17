Save as Much as 45% on a Watch Made Tough Enough for Navy SEALs

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

For the uninitiated, Luminox has a long and storied history of making watches tough enough for some of the most brutal endeavors mankind has embarked upon. In fact, the brand has made timepieces for the Navy's SEAL program, ICE-SAR (Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue) and has even made a few in collaboration with famous survivalist Bear Grylls. Better still, the brand sells those same watches to the public. And right now, Luminox has launched a Black Friday Sale with savings of 25-45 percent off some of those very watches.

Whether you're interested in a blacked-out Navy SEAL diver boasting a formidable carbon case, a sporty ICE-SAR adventure watch with a compass bezel or a bushcraft-ready Bear Grylls survival watch packed with a ton of useful features (like a morse code translation on the strap), you can score all of them (and many more) for sometimes hundreds of dollars off. Just remember: these deals will only last through Black Friday or until stock runs out, whichever comes first.

