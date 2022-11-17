Shop Chris Evans' Red Carpet Polo (and a Ton of Other Menswear) During Percival's Black Friday Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

Based in Hackney, London, Percival makes classic menswear staples that, as they put it, "subvert the classics." This means their clothes are crafted using iconic menswear silhouettes while also bringing a little something extra to the table — just enough to add some spice to your wardrobe without getting cooky. The brand has also seen a bit of success thanks to the star power of Chris Evans, who rocked the Impressionist Jacquard polo on the red carpet for his movie Lightyear. Right now, you can pick up that same exact polo for 20 percent off during the brand's Black Friday sale. In addition to the polo, you can pick up a ton of other offerings for up to 60 percent off.

The sale includes coats, overshirts, trousers, knitwear and a smattering of other picks. You can even get 30 percent off the brand's collaboration with Champion and 20 percent off some of the newest arrivals to hit the site. Shop now and get your wardrobe ready for winter.

