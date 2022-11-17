These Reworked Eddie Bauer Jackets Are Ready to Take Flight

Serial collaborator (and known minimalist) Justin Saunders, the designer behind the JJJJound brand, has an innate ability to pare down popular products, turning seemingly simple designs into status symbols. He makes tonal New Balances covetable; almost all-white Asics a must-have; logo-less Danner boots with new, thicker laces? They're just as popular.

Skeptics argue his collaborations take little work, but his knowledge of what's not needed is bar none — what's not said, or done, is just as impactful, fans argue. (The @jjjjound New Balance 990v3, a $285 dollar shoe at launch, recently sold listed for $4,875 on StockX.) He's proved that the transition from mood board to brand remains entirely possible and plenty profitable, because JJJJound wasn't always an operable co-author. Instead, Saunders was simply a collector of images, which he'd compile on a mood board and Tumblr of the same name (JJJJound).

But the JJJJound brand is now bigger than ever, and the third installment of its ongoing collaboration with storied outerwear brand Eddie Bauer is officially here. This time, Saunders designed his own custom jackets, albeit with cues lifted from vintage styles, thanks to his access to the brand's development team. Available in both all-black and brown and green, the simple designs are a remix on Eddie Bauer's most basic down jackets. They borrow from bombers and puffers.

Beyond how they simply look, though, they're super warm. Made using a polyester ripstop shell treated with a StormRepel durable water-repellent (DWR) finish, you're guaranteed to stay dry inside of one of these, and the 800-fill Responsible Down Standard (RDS) goose down promises to keep you toasty. Horizontal quilting, a ribbed knit collar and vintage brass hardware add vintage flair, even though is an entirely new silhouette. It's the JJJJound magic at work, and this time Eddie Bauer benefits.

Courtesy Eddie Bauer JJJJound Down Jacket (Black) jjjjound.com $329.00 SHOP NOW