Schoolhouse's Biggest Sale of the Year Has Something for Everyone on Your List

Get your hands on a 2023 Stendig calendar, beautiful furniture and gift-worthy decor at up to 60% off.

By Grace Cooper
calendar
Schoolhouse

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

Gifting can be a difficult task, and sometimes you just need to shop until you find the right thing. Schoolhouse is one of those brands that offers well-made, gift-worthy items across a variety of categories, from beautifully-made furniture to timeless decor and even 2023 Stendig Calendars, the perfect gift for anyone and everyone in your life. And right now, the retailer is holding its biggest sale of the year, featuring 20 percent off sitewide and up to 60 percent off sale items, so you can get your gifting done on a budget.

2023 Stendig Calendar
Furniture schoolhouse.com
$58.00
$46.40 (20% off)
SAVE NOW
Sidnie Lamp
Furniture schoolhouse.com
$499.00
$399.20 (20% off)
SAVE NOW
Arne Jacobsen Alarm Clock
Furniture schoolhouse.com
$149.00
$119.20 (20% off)
SAVE NOW
Channeled Cotton Quilt
Furniture schoolhouse.com
$229.00
$164.79 (28% off)
SAVE NOW

Created in the 1960s by Massimo Vignelli, Stendig Calendars are iconic for their simple, mid-century modern design. Whether you've clocked them in the background at your workplace or admired them from afar, these calendars are a design staple. And they're known to quickly sell out each year, so in-stock and 20 percent off is as good as it could get. Schoolhouse also boasts some beautiful analog alarm clocks for the silly person who's still using their smart phone, as well as a host of other gift-worthy decor.

Whether you've made a list and checked it twice or are waiting for that magical moment when you stumble upon the perfect gift, Schoolhouse is worth browsing. And who knows — you may even come in under budget this holiday season.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

sponsored deal backcountry blanket
Stoic Denim Quilt

SHOP NOW

Up to 50% Off

What do you get when you mix plush fleece with durable denim? A great, cold-weather quilt. For a limited time, fans can bring the Stoic Denim Single Quilt home for 50 percent off.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $200 (20% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $175 (20% OFF)

The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO SONOS PRODUCTS

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $58 (41% OFF)

Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.

THESE ARE THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS YOU CAN BUY

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.

READ ABOUT MORE GREAT COFFEE MAKERS

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $231 (20% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY30)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $195 (35% OFF)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC saturdaysnyc.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $83 (25% OFF)

From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $174 (30% OFF)

The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox luminox.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Brooklinen skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$389 $311 (20% OFF)

Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!

READ ABOUT THE BEST THROW BLANKETS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MUGS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)

The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295 $189 (26% OFF)

It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
