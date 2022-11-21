Schoolhouse's Biggest Sale of the Year Has Something for Everyone on Your List

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.



Gifting can be a difficult task, and sometimes you just need to shop until you find the right thing. Schoolhouse is one of those brands that offers well-made, gift-worthy items across a variety of categories, from beautifully-made furniture to timeless decor and even 2023 Stendig Calendars, the perfect gift for anyone and everyone in your life. And right now, the retailer is holding its biggest sale of the year, featuring 20 percent off sitewide and up to 60 percent off sale items, so you can get your gifting done on a budget.

Created in the 1960s by Massimo Vignelli, Stendig Calendars are iconic for their simple, mid-century modern design. Whether you've clocked them in the background at your workplace or admired them from afar, these calendars are a design staple. And they're known to quickly sell out each year, so in-stock and 20 percent off is as good as it could get. Schoolhouse also boasts some beautiful analog alarm clocks for the silly person who's still using their smart phone, as well as a host of other gift-worthy decor.

Whether you've made a list and checked it twice or are waiting for that magical moment when you stumble upon the perfect gift, Schoolhouse is worth browsing. And who knows — you may even come in under budget this holiday season.

