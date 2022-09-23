Stendig’s 2023 Calendars Are Now Available — Get Yours While You Can

Since its creation in 1966, designer Massimo Vignelli’s Stendig Calendar has all at once been a must-have office staple and an icon of mid-century modern design (it’s even part of MoMA’s permanent Design Collection, and has been since its debut). Every year, the new calendar for the upcoming year is released. And every year, they’re pretty much guaranteed to sell out before the year they can be put to use even begins.

Stendig has just opened up U.S. orders for their 2023 calendar, so if you want to get one, you’d better act fast. Given that the absurdly bold and giant calendar is a mainstay in trendy workspaces, home offices or even as a conversation-starter in just about any room in a design-conscious person's home (well, maybe not a bathroom), there's plenty of competition out there when it comes to nabbing one. Just as they have been for the past 50+ years, next year’s edition of the Stendig Calendar is manufactured in Nashville by the same family-owned business, and both the calendar and its packaging are now 100% recyclable.

Stendig Calendars

Noted for its bold design and excellent use of white space, the calendar essentially functions as the focal point of any room thanks to its massive three-foot by four-foot size. It consists of 12 individual sheets of seventy-pound weight offset paper stock, perforated and joined together at the top by a black binding strip fitted with a trio of matte black metal eyelets for hanging. The pages alternate between black Helvetica numerals on a white background for odd months and white numerals on a black backdrop for even, literally switching up the look of your space every 30 days or so.

The calendar’s iconic design, large size and striking simplicity have made it a hit for nearly 60 years, and it just seems to grow in popularity with each passing year. Get yours while you still can.

2023 Stendig Calendar schoolhouse.com $58.00 SHOP NOW