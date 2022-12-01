One of the Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens You Can Buy Is On Sale for Cyber Week

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Thanksgiving has passed but there is still a lot of this Holiday season left. For many of us, that means we're hosting family and friends often, and there's usually going to be food involved. Especially if you're making quick bites and finger food, an air fryer can help make your kitchen more efficient and convenient. And the best part is: once your family has gone back home, you're still going to want to use it. That goes double if you spring for this Cosori air fryer toaster oven combo — one of Amazon's best sellers with over 10,000 reviews and 4.5 stars — which just so happens to be on sale for Cyber Week.
There are actually three versions of this toaster oven air fryer you'll find on this listing, and all of them are on sale for up to 24 percent off. But our favorite is the mid-range CO130-AO model with its 12-in-1 functionality, impressive 30-liter capacity, easy-to-use control scheme, etc. It also comes with a book of 100 recipes (which is a nice little bonus) and a set of six accessories — a crumb tray, fry basket, food tray, wire rack, and rotisserie fork — upping the versatility a ton. If you were finally considering jumping aboard the air fryer bandwagon, this is one of the best times to make that happen.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$190 $90 (53% OFF)
The latest Ultraboost model from Adidas provides unmatched cushioned support for runners and is extra stylish thanks to the many available color varieties.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.
$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)
If you want a quality TV that won't be an eyesore, then Samsung has pretty much nailed it with The Frame. It's an excellent QLED 4K TV that disguises itself as a framed picture when not in use.
$230 $150 (35% OFF)
It's a great time to score the best air purifier you can buy (at a discount, of course). Outfitted with a four-step filtration system, this small but mighty machine will keep your air clean of dust, allergens and more.
$145 $87 (40% OFF)
Lined with breathable mesh and designed to keep you dry, this boot is sure to be comfortable and hike-ready right out of the box.
$133 $80 (40% OFF)
Lodge makes the best Dutch oven you can buy. It's affordable, heats evenly and has sturdy, wide handles that make it easy to move around the kitchen. Plus, it comes in a ton of color options and is a great gift for the foodie in your life.
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
Unexpectedly light and perfectly comfortable, you'll forget this recliner is even a camping chair at all.
$750 $600 (20% OFF)
Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
This elegant valet tray will keep your keys, phone and other EDC organized as soon as you walk in the door. Plus, it has a built-in wireless charger, so you're mobile device is always charging.
$332 $249 (25% OFF W/ CODE CYBERWEEK2022)
With a convenient front pocket and a heavy duty handle, you'll be navigating the airport with ease this holiday season with one of the best carry-ons you can buy.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is one of lowest prices you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$688 $584 (15% OFF)
Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.
$298 $193 (35% OFF)
This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.
$350 $236 (33% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Though already an awesome value, it's a good idea to wait for Seiko 5 Sports watches to go on sale. And now's the time to pull that trigger.
$148 $89 (41% OFF)
Soft, warm and versatile, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, making it the perfect cold-weather companion.
$65 $42 (35% OFF)
Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.
$149 $99 (33% OFF)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather.
$450 $250 (44% OFF)
KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.
$249 $229 (8% OFF)
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$289 $246 (15% OFF)
We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.
$34 $20 (42% OFF)
You can't beat the price of a cast-iron skillet from Lodge, especially when it's $10 off for Black Friday. And don't be fooled by the low price — a Lodge will last you just as long as a skillet priced in the hundreds.
$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)
Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.
$188 $150 (20% OFF)
Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.