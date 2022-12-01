One of the Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens You Can Buy Is On Sale for Cyber Week

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Thanksgiving has passed but there is still a lot of this Holiday season left. For many of us, that means we're hosting family and friends often, and there's usually going to be food involved. Especially if you're making quick bites and finger food, an air fryer can help make your kitchen more efficient and convenient. And the best part is: once your family has gone back home, you're still going to want to use it. That goes double if you spring for this Cosori air fryer toaster oven combo — one of Amazon's best sellers with over 10,000 reviews and 4.5 stars — which just so happens to be on sale for Cyber Week.

Air Fryer Toaster Oven CO130-AO Cosori amazon.com $199.99 $159.99 (20% off) SHOP NOW

There are actually three versions of this toaster oven air fryer you'll find on this listing, and all of them are on sale for up to 24 percent off. But our favorite is the mid-range CO130-AO model with its 12-in-1 functionality, impressive 30-liter capacity, easy-to-use control scheme, etc. It also comes with a book of 100 recipes (which is a nice little bonus) and a set of six accessories — a crumb tray, fry basket, food tray, wire rack, and rotisserie fork — upping the versatility a ton. If you were finally considering jumping aboard the air fryer bandwagon, this is one of the best times to make that happen.

