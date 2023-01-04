Backcountry Is Kicking Off Ski Season With Up to 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Farmers' Almanac predicted a snowy, shivery winter for 2023 and if the December we just had was any indication, the prediction was not wrong. While this may mean breaking out our shovels and galoshes more often over the next few months, it also means that we'll be seeing an excellent ski season across the country's best mountain peaks. If this is exciting news, you're in luck. Backcountry is kicking off 2023 with a huge sale on hundreds of pieces of winter-ready gear, from ski helmets and apparel to cozy blankets and layers ideal for aprés ski activities.

In addition to the picks above, you can snag a ton of gear from our favorite brands in the industry, from Patagonia to The North Face and Mountain Hardwear. You can also save on wallet-friendly picks from Backcountry and Stoic — two of the retailer's house brands that make gear packed with tech at a much more comfortable price point. Regardless of what you need, whether you need to dress from head to toe or just are looking to add one last bit to your skiing or snowboarding getup, this sale has what you're looking for.

