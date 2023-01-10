Freshen Up Your Space in 2023 With These Discounted Houseplants

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Don't live near a plant shop? No problem. If you didn't already know, you can now buy all kinds of indoor houseplants on the web — from tiny succulents to a big ole bamboo palm, you can have just about any plant delivered straight to your door. As it happens, two of the top online plant purveyors, Bloomscape and The Sill, are offering discounts of up to 40 percent today in honor of National Houseplant Appreciation Day. This makes it a better time than ever to spruce up your home as we head into 2023.

Bloomscape Bamboo Palm bloomscape.com $199.00 $139.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW

The Sill Large Snake Laurentii thesill.com $172.00 $137.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Each site offers various plants of all sizes that come with a pot of your choice, so you can be sure they'll match any home decor you already have. Got a green thumb? Take on a big plant that requires a careful hand and competent care. Can't keep a plant alive? Both sites have plants that a caveman could take care of. Just be sure to shop soon, these deals don't last long.

SAVE NOW: The Sill SAVE NOW: Bloomscape