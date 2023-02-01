This Popular Huckberry Jacket Is Available as a Pullover Too — And It's 20% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Whether you're experiencing a milder winter than usual or need a new layering piece, it's no secret that Huckberry offers a plethora of stylish, long-lasting outerwear. And for those in-between days when there might be light wind or rain, the Relwen Windzip is one of our favorites. The lightweight, quilted jacket is available as a hoodie, vest and pullover as well — and right now the latter is on sale for $46 off its $228 price tag in two colors.

Windzip Popover Relwen huckberry.com $228.00 $182.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Relwen, the brand behind the popover, specializes in classic American looks with modern updates. The Windzip collection has a sportier look than some of the brand's other vintage-inspired pieces, like its Quilted Tanker Jacket or Combat 2-in-1 Jacket, but it's just as rugged and functional. The Windzip Popover is water-resistant and has a 60-gram down alternative filling and a quarter zipper plus snap buttons. The jacket's 1-inch quilted pattern and its warm insulation were actually inspired by the look and feel of a — wait for it — sleeping bag. (But we've got to say it's a lot more stylish.)

This is the first discount we've seen on the popover this season, and it surely won't last — so get moving.

