Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
These 3 R&R Florida Vacays Are Calling Your Name
3
Meet the Best New Weed Vape, the Pax Plus
4
Rolex Oyster or Jubilee Bracelet: Which Is Best?
5
Adventure Harder With Reliable Travel Insurance

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Popular Huckberry Jacket Is Available as a Pullover Too — And It's 20% Off

Relwen's Windzip Popover is $46 off in two colorways.

By Grace Cooper
person leaning against plane wearing relwen windzip popover
Huckerry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Whether you're experiencing a milder winter than usual or need a new layering piece, it's no secret that Huckberry offers a plethora of stylish, long-lasting outerwear. And for those in-between days when there might be light wind or rain, the Relwen Windzip is one of our favorites. The lightweight, quilted jacket is available as a hoodie, vest and pullover as well — and right now the latter is on sale for $46 off its $228 price tag in two colors.

Windzip Popover

Relwen huckberry.com
$228.00
$182.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Windzip Popover

Relwen huckberry.com
$228.00
$182.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Relwen, the brand behind the popover, specializes in classic American looks with modern updates. The Windzip collection has a sportier look than some of the brand's other vintage-inspired pieces, like its Quilted Tanker Jacket or Combat 2-in-1 Jacket, but it's just as rugged and functional. The Windzip Popover is water-resistant and has a 60-gram down alternative filling and a quarter zipper plus snap buttons. The jacket's 1-inch quilted pattern and its warm insulation were actually inspired by the look and feel of a — wait for it — sleeping bag. (But we've got to say it's a lot more stylish.)

This is the first discount we've seen on the popover this season, and it surely won't last — so get moving.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Puffer Jackets for Men
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Best Weatherproof Waxed Canvas Jackets
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get 30% Off the Best Air Purifier You Can Buy
Save on Jackets and Fleece at The North Face
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Top-Tier EDC Gear Brand Is 30% Off Sitewide
Score a Deal on This Bissell Carpet Cleaner
Got Your 2022 W2? This TurboTax Deal Is For You
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
A Bunch of New Balance Sneakers Are Now on Sale
Shop These Kitchen Appliance Deals From Top Brands
These Are the Best Grill Deals on the Web