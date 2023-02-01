This Popular Huckberry Jacket Is Available as a Pullover Too — And It's 20% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Whether you're experiencing a milder winter than usual or need a new layering piece, it's no secret that Huckberry offers a plethora of stylish, long-lasting outerwear. And for those in-between days when there might be light wind or rain, the Relwen Windzip is one of our favorites. The lightweight, quilted jacket is available as a hoodie, vest and pullover as well — and right now the latter is on sale for $46 off its $228 price tag in two colors.
Relwen, the brand behind the popover, specializes in classic American looks with modern updates. The Windzip collection has a sportier look than some of the brand's other vintage-inspired pieces, like its Quilted Tanker Jacket or Combat 2-in-1 Jacket, but it's just as rugged and functional. The Windzip Popover is water-resistant and has a 60-gram down alternative filling and a quarter zipper plus snap buttons. The jacket's 1-inch quilted pattern and its warm insulation were actually inspired by the look and feel of a — wait for it — sleeping bag. (But we've got to say it's a lot more stylish.)
This is the first discount we've seen on the popover this season, and it surely won't last — so get moving.