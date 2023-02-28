One of the Best, Newest Weed Vapes Is On Sale for the First Time Ever

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

For many of us, our experiences are best enjoyed with company. That seems especially true for indulgences, like partaking in THC. If you're the type who enjoys a toke with friends and/or family, then the , one of our favorite weed vaporizers, might just be the perfect option for you and yours — especially now that it has been hit with its first-ever discount (as far as we can tell), dropping the price from $199 to $163.

Davinci IQC Vaporizer davincivaporizer.com $199.00 $163.00 (18% off) SHOP NOW

What makes this vape so good for sharing, you ask? For starters, it comes with an antimicrobial mouthpiece, which offers up some protection from germs when you puff-puff-pass. It also boasts a hefty 15-hour battery, making it perfect for longer sessions (especially when paired with its superior vapor volume and flavor), as well as super easy push-button functionality, precision heating, easy cleaning and so much more. If you want to find out what else makes this weed vape so good, check out our full review. In the meantime, jump on this 18-percent discount, as it won't last for long at this price.