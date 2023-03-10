Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save $10 on Dr. Squatch's Soaps, Colognes and More When You Buy 10 or More Products

Shop the brand's editor-reviewed grooming products, plus save on bundles.

By Grace Cooper
dr squatch products in bathroom
Dr. Squatch

If you've spent any time on the internet the last few years, you've probably heard of Dr. Squatch. The male-centered grooming brand sells soap, cologne, hair care, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste, beard oil and more — all designed specifically for men. And if you're in the market to restock your bathroom cabinet, the all-natural brand is having a rare sale to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. From now until March 20, you can buy 10 or more products and use code 10YEAR for $10 off your order. Plus, you can also save on bundles while you're at it.

Alpine Sage

Dr. Squatch drsquatch.com
$7.00
SHOP NOW

Hair-to-Toe

Dr. Squatch drsquatch.com
$55.00
$49.00 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

Woodland Pine Cologne

Dr. Squatch drsquatch.com
$59.00
SHOP NOW

Fresh Falls Deodorant

Dr. Squatch drsquatch.com
$13.00
SHOP NOW

Our style editor has taken the brand's soaps and colognes for a spin, finding that in many aspects they live up to the hype. The soap line offer three levels of exfoliation, uses all-natural ingredients, isn't too harsh and doesn't strip your skin. Similarly, Dr. Squatch's colognes are reasonably priced at only $59 and leave a strong, long-lasting scent. And the brand has an even wider selection of products than you might realize, from shower accessories to candles to Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Batman themed soaps.

So whether you need a new everyday scent or just want a good old-fashioned bar of soap, the brand's trendy self care products are worth the splurge — just don't forget that code at checkout.

SAVE NOW

