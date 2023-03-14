Today Is Pi Day — Celebrate With Deep Discounts on Pizza, Ovens and Cookbooks

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Named after the mathematical constant of the same name (AKA the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter), Pi Day is finally here. And while that probably means something to all of you mathematicians out there, to us it is a special day for another reason: pizza. Evolved from Italian flatbreads, pizza has become a powerhouse food staple across the world, popular everywhere from Michelin-starred restaurants down to sports arena parking lots. Truly, it's one of the most universal dishes. After all, who doesn't like a good slice of pizza? And today, you can score whole pies, cookbooks and even home pizza ovens at a discount in celebration.
If you're not particularly keen on making your own pizza, but you're still itching to get yourself a slice, you can start over at Goldbelly, where the food delivery brand is celebrating by offering discounts of up to 31.4 percent off (see what they did there?) during the Pi Day Sale a huge variety of ship-and-bake pizzas from across the country. That includes everything from the thinnest of thin crusts to the deepest of Chicago deep dishes and even the floppiest, foldiest New York slices.
Of course, if you'd rather make your own pies, there are plenty of deals to make that a reality, as well. For instance, over at Solo Stove, you can score a Pi Pizza Oven (which we tested and loved) and you'll get a free $175 gas burner in the process, which will make cooking simpler and faster. Alternatively, over at Ooni you'll find plenty of bundles on sale or you can snag the brand's Karu 12 or Koda 16 pizza ovens for 25 percent off each on Amazon (both of which made our list of the best home pizza ovens).
Once you've got your oven situation sorted, you'll probably want to know how to make the perfect pizza, right? Well, that's where cookbooks come in handy. And there are a number of really great ones on sale today. That includes Amazon's editor's pick, Mastering Pizza (for 41 percent off), as well as The Pizza Bible, Flour Water Salt Yeast (after all, good bread is the foundation of great pizza) and even a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles official pizza cookbook.
All told, today is one of the best days to snag yourself a slice — whether you're making that pizza on your own or ordering it to your home. But all these deals are only good for today, March 14.