Today Is Pi Day — Celebrate With Deep Discounts on Pizza, Ovens and Cookbooks

Named after the mathematical constant of the same name (AKA the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter), Pi Day is finally here. And while that probably means something to all of you mathematicians out there, to us it is a special day for another reason: pizza. Evolved from Italian flatbreads, pizza has become a powerhouse food staple across the world, popular everywhere from Michelin-starred restaurants down to sports arena parking lots. Truly, it's one of the most universal dishes. After all, who doesn't like a good slice of pizza? And today, you can score whole pies, cookbooks and even home pizza ovens at a discount in celebration.

If you're not particularly keen on making your own pizza, but you're still itching to get yourself a slice, you can , where the food delivery brand is celebrating by offering discounts of up to 31.4 percent off (see what they did there?) during the a huge variety of ship-and-bake pizzas from across the country. That includes everything from to and even the .

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven solostove.com $624.99 $439.99 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Of course, if you'd rather make your own pies, there are plenty of deals to make that a reality, as well. For instance, over at Solo Stove, you can score a (which we tested and loved) and you'll get a free $175 gas burner in the process, which will make cooking simpler and faster. Alternatively, you'll find or you can snag the brand's or pizza ovens for 25 percent off each on Amazon (both of which made our list of the best home pizza ovens).

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven amazon.com $399.00 $299.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Once you've got your oven situation sorted, you'll probably want to know how to make the perfect pizza, right? Well, that's where cookbooks come in handy. And there are a number of really great ones on sale today. That includes Amazon's editor's pick, (for 41 percent off), as well as , (after all, good bread is the foundation of great pizza) and even a .

All told, today is one of the best days to snag yourself a slice — whether you're making that pizza on your own or ordering it to your home. But all these deals are only good for today, March 14.