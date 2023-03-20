Today's Top Stories
Target's Massive Spring Home Sale Is in Full Swing — Here's What to Buy

Score up to 50% off outdoor furniture, 20% off grills and garden items and so much more.

By Grace Cooper
living room
Target

Today marks the first day of spring and with it Target's Spring Home Sale, featuring discounts up to 50 percent off on furniture, patio items, grills, kitchen appliances and so much more. Now through April 1, you can shop deals to get your space spring-ready, whether furnishing a balcony, investing in new living room pieces or just looking for some decor to brighten up your space. Here are a few of the best deals from the sale, but stock is likely to change so be sure to buy while you can.

Viola Fabric Sofa White

Abbyson Living target.com
$1,299.99
$974.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Ninja Foodi 8qt Original Dualzone 2 Basket Air Fryer

Ninja target.com
$199.99
$179.99 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Esters Wood Armchair Textured Brown

Project 62 target.com
$300.00
$225.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Grill with Pressure Regulator

Cuisinart target.com
$249.99
$199.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Carson Horizontal Bookcase

Threshold target.com
$161.49
SHOP NOW

Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner

Bissell target.com
$133.99
$113.99 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

Maldone Curved Fully Upholstered Accent Chair Cream

Threshold target.com
$360.00
$270.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Indoor furniture is discounted by up to 30 percent with deals lasting only through Monday, March 27. You can also shop for bedding, bathroom accessories and organizational pieces at up to 20 percent off. And there's a bunch of top brands available at a discount in the kitchen and grilling departments, from Ninja to Cuisinart and more. Just be sure to take advantage of these two weeks of spring deals while you can.

