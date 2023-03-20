Target's Massive Spring Home Sale Is in Full Swing — Here's What to Buy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Today marks the first day of spring and with it Target's Spring Home Sale, featuring discounts up to 50 percent off on furniture, patio items, grills, kitchen appliances and so much more. Now through April 1, you can shop deals to get your space spring-ready, whether furnishing a balcony, investing in new living room pieces or just looking for some decor to brighten up your space. Here are a few of the best deals from the sale, but stock is likely to change so be sure to buy while you can.
Indoor furniture is discounted by up to 30 percent with deals lasting only through Monday, March 27. You can also shop for bedding, bathroom accessories and organizational pieces at up to 20 percent off. And there's a bunch of top brands available at a discount in the kitchen and grilling departments, from Ninja to Cuisinart and more. Just be sure to take advantage of these two weeks of spring deals while you can.