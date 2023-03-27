Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Brightland's Beautiful Olive Oil Is Buy One Get One Free for a Limited Time

Get two bottles from last year's harvest for half off, and enjoy free shipping on orders of $80 and up.

By Grace Cooper
olive oils
Brightland

You've likely seen Brightland's vibrantly-colored bottles in gift shops and on gift lists over the past year, and with good reason. The California-based company makes vinegar and honey but is known best for its signature infused olive oils. With olives sourced from a family-run farm, the brand's relatively high price tag is warranted. But right now it's running a rare sale on some of last year's oils, where you can buy two bottles for the price of one.

Brightland Alive

brightland.co
$2.00
SHOP NOW

Brightland Ardor

brightland.co
$80.00
$40.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Brightland Rosette

brightland.co
$80.00
$40.00 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

If you're looking for a plain oil for salads, bread and more, Brightland's Alive, a grassy extra virgin olive oil, should do the trick. For something with more of a kick, you could pick up its chili-infused or garlic-infused oils. And for an herby zest, try the oils with rosemary or basil. Most of the sets are marked down from $80 to $40 — with the exception of the extra virgin olive oil that's only $37 — which is perfect for meeting the brand's $80 shipping minimum.

The sale lasts as long as the stock does so hurry to buy these rarely-discounted, gift-worthy (and obviously delicious) condiments.

