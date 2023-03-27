Brightland's Beautiful Olive Oil Is Buy One Get One Free for a Limited Time

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
You've likely seen Brightland's vibrantly-colored bottles in gift shops and on gift lists over the past year, and with good reason. The California-based company makes vinegar and honey but is known best for its signature infused olive oils. With olives sourced from a family-run farm, the brand's relatively high price tag is warranted. But right now it's running a rare sale on some of last year's oils, where you can buy two bottles for the price of one.
If you're looking for a plain oil for salads, bread and more, Brightland's Alive, a grassy extra virgin olive oil, should do the trick. For something with more of a kick, you could pick up its chili-infused or garlic-infused oils. And for an herby zest, try the oils with rosemary or basil. Most of the sets are marked down from $80 to $40 — with the exception of the extra virgin olive oil that's only $37 — which is perfect for meeting the brand's $80 shipping minimum.
The sale lasts as long as the stock does so hurry to buy these rarely-discounted, gift-worthy (and obviously delicious) condiments.