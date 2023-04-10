Need a Luxury Gift for Mother's Day? These Coach Deals Are Up to 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Mother's Day, coming up on May 14, is about 5 weeks away, but it's never too early to get a head start on gift shopping. Whether you're shopping for your own mother, an in-law, a grandmother or your significant other, accessories are always the way to go — rather than shopping for actual apparel, which requires an intimate knowledge of the person's size and style. And there may not be a better option than , one of the most classic luxury brands of all time. Right now, the brand's — that's right, they have one — is boasting amazing deals up to a whopping 50 percent off. Plus, you'll get free shipping, and you can even to get $15 off when you spend over $150.

Coach Market Tote coach.com $395.00 $197.50 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Coach Reversible Signature Cashmere Muffler $225.00 $135.00 (40% off) SHOP NOW

Coach Semiprecious Crystal Necklace $125.00 $62.50 (50% off) SHOP NOW

Coach Camera Bag coach.com $295.00 $206.50 (30% off) SHOP NOW

If you're not in the market or don't have the budget for one of the brand's iconic , the you see above is a nice, more minimalist alternative. It has a detachable strap, comes in six colors (two of which are 30 percent off) and is arguably more functional for everyday wear. For similar size but a different style, you can also shop the and the . If the person you're buying for still commutes to the office, frequents a local coffee shop for remote work or just likes to have everything at her fingertips, there are also a couple larger bag options included in the sale, like the (50 percent off) or the (30 percent off).

The brand's extensive sale section also includes other accessories beyond bags, like jewelry, scarves, gloves and more. And if those discounts still aren't where you'd like them, the also has a plethora of deals with price drops up to 70 percent off. Either way, you'll want to place your order soon before stock runs out and the big day is here.