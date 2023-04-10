Today's Top Stories
Need a Luxury Gift for Mother's Day? These Coach Deals Are Up to 50% Off

From bags to scarves to jewelry, these gift-worthy accessories are worth the splurge.

By Grace Cooper
couch bags on table
COACH

Mother's Day, coming up on May 14, is about 5 weeks away, but it's never too early to get a head start on gift shopping. Whether you're shopping for your own mother, an in-law, a grandmother or your significant other, accessories are always the way to go — rather than shopping for actual apparel, which requires an intimate knowledge of the person's size and style. And there may not be a better option than Coach, one of the most classic luxury brands of all time. Right now, the brand's sale section — that's right, they have one — is boasting amazing deals up to a whopping 50 percent off. Plus, you'll get free shipping, and you can even sign up for texts to get $15 off when you spend over $150.

Coach Market Tote

coach.com
$395.00
$197.50 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Coach Reversible Signature Cashmere Muffler

$225.00
$135.00 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

Coach Semiprecious Crystal Necklace

$125.00
$62.50 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Coach Camera Bag

coach.com
$295.00
$206.50 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

If you're not in the market or don't have the budget for one of the brand's iconic Tabby bags, the camera bag you see above is a nice, more minimalist alternative. It has a detachable strap, comes in six colors (two of which are 30 percent off) and is arguably more functional for everyday wear. For similar size but a different style, you can also shop the Swinger in Signature Jacquard and the Bandit Crossbody with Plaid Print. If the person you're buying for still commutes to the office, frequents a local coffee shop for remote work or just likes to have everything at her fingertips, there are also a couple larger bag options included in the sale, like the Market Tote (50 percent off) or the Baby Bag in Signature Canvas (30 percent off).

The brand's extensive sale section also includes other accessories beyond bags, like jewelry, scarves, gloves and more. And if those discounts still aren't where you'd like them, the Couch Outlet also has a plethora of deals with price drops up to 70 percent off. Either way, you'll want to place your order soon before stock runs out and the big day is here.

SAVE NOW

